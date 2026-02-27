VIP
This Is What Marco Rubio Said When Asked About North Korea
Baltimore Mayor Tried to Stop Watchdog Investigation – Now He's Facing a Lawsuit
CA Judge Steps in Allowing 20,000 Illegal Alien Truck Drivers to Remain on...
The State of the Union – A Win Is a Win
Democrats Smell Blood in Texas, but Republicans Are Ready
Who Will Win Texas' Democratic Senate Primary? This Poll Might Have the Answer.
Vice President Vance Destroyed Tony Evers for Refusing to Help Clean Up Fraud...
A News Crew Visited Downtown Portland to See If Things Improved. Guess How...
Dear Diary: Jim Acosta Lost the Plot on the State of American Media
Another Career Criminal Was Set Free by Leftist Prosecutors. Now a Fairfax County...
Steve Hilton's CalDOGE Says It Uncovered Over $900M in State Fraud in Second...
Gavin Newsom Reveals Which Potential Heir to the MAGA Movement 'Scares' Him The...
Gutfeld Says Democrats’ Ego Cost Them at State of the Union
We Can’t Wait on Washington to Secure the Vote
Tipsheet

California Dems Took Nearly $1B From a Solar Panel Project to Build a Political Machine

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 27, 2026 2:00 PM
California Dems Took Nearly $1B From a Solar Panel Project to Build a Political Machine
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Green energy is a scam. We all know it's a scam, and that includes the people pushing the ineffective, inefficient, unreliable, and expensive "green" energy sources on us. But green energy is also a boon for the Democrats and their allies, who appear to be using funding to enrich their political machine.

At least that's what the California version of DOGE is alleging.

Here's more from The New York Post:

CAL DOGE has claimed nearly $1 billion was taken from a California solar panel program and funneled into Democratic voter registration and activism.

The report, out Thursday, argues $928 million from gas tax and electric bills intended for solar panels for apartment buildings went to the leftist groups.

SOMAH, which stands for Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing, was created by AB 693 in 2015. Since then it has been funded for up to $100 million every year using “cap and trade auctions proceeds.”

CAL DOGE said that according to SOMAH’s latest report they have completed only 269 projects for a total of $72 million.


Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton, who has maintained his lead in the race in the latest poll, said he wants to know where the rest of the money went.

The corruption is as brazen as it is vast, it seems.

Not a soul is surprised.

"Building a political machine in low-income neighborhoods under the guise of green energy. If true, this is taxpayer money laundered into campaign infrastructure," Nawfal wrote, citing The New York Post's reporting.

Of course. Their behavior — the big mansions, the private jets, the gas-guzzling cars — is proof the Left never really believed in climate change. They all just wanted the money and power.

Yes, they are.

Environmental policies were always about enacting socialism under a green agenda. Rush Limbaugh called this years ago, after the fall of the Berlin Wall and communism. He said the commies weren't simply going to go away, and rightly predicted they'd migrate to the environmental movement.

And they have. There's a reason every "solution" for climate change sounds like it came straight out of Marx. Meanwhile, taxpayers are on the hook for billions that go to keep Democrats in power and the cycle repeats itself.

