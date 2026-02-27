California Dems Took Nearly $1B From a Solar Panel Project to Build a Political Machine

Green energy is a scam. We all know it's a scam, and that includes the people pushing the ineffective, inefficient, unreliable, and expensive "green" energy sources on us. But green energy is also a boon for the Democrats and their allies, who appear to be using funding to enrich their political machine.

Advertisement

At least that's what the California version of DOGE is alleging.

$900M taken from solar panel program and pumped into Dem. voting activism, CAL DOGE claims https://t.co/25uWUQU9FU pic.twitter.com/BhToa9MJgb — New York Post (@nypost) February 27, 2026

Here's more from The New York Post:

CAL DOGE has claimed nearly $1 billion was taken from a California solar panel program and funneled into Democratic voter registration and activism. The report, out Thursday, argues $928 million from gas tax and electric bills intended for solar panels for apartment buildings went to the leftist groups. SOMAH, which stands for Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing, was created by AB 693 in 2015. Since then it has been funded for up to $100 million every year using “cap and trade auctions proceeds.” CAL DOGE said that according to SOMAH’s latest report they have completed only 269 projects for a total of $72 million.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton, who has maintained his lead in the race in the latest poll, said he wants to know where the rest of the money went.





The corruption is as brazen as it is vast, it seems.

And nobody is surprised. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 27, 2026

Not a soul is surprised.

This is wild.



CAL DOGE claims California took nearly $1 billion meant for solar panels on apartment buildings and funneled it into Democratic voter registration and left-wing activist groups.



Only $72 million allegedly went to actual solar projects.



The rest?



Building a… https://t.co/VACgaoNOM3 pic.twitter.com/HJbOJJCEj6 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 27, 2026

"Building a political machine in low-income neighborhoods under the guise of green energy. If true, this is taxpayer money laundered into campaign infrastructure," Nawfal wrote, citing The New York Post's reporting.

They never believed Global Climate Change was an existential threat. It's a pagan religious front they use to grab power. https://t.co/hsO5tqJPs4 — Doug TenNapel (@DougTenNapel) February 27, 2026

Of course. Their behavior — the big mansions, the private jets, the gas-guzzling cars — is proof the Left never really believed in climate change. They all just wanted the money and power.

Advertisement

These green new “deal” programs are just as big of a scam as everything else democrats virtue signal about. https://t.co/hesSctBHXi — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) February 27, 2026

Yes, they are.

Environmental policies were always about enacting socialism under a green agenda. Rush Limbaugh called this years ago, after the fall of the Berlin Wall and communism. He said the commies weren't simply going to go away, and rightly predicted they'd migrate to the environmental movement.

And they have. There's a reason every "solution" for climate change sounds like it came straight out of Marx. Meanwhile, taxpayers are on the hook for billions that go to keep Democrats in power and the cycle repeats itself.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.