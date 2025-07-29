Oh, Now a Senior CIA Officer Who Worked on Obama's Fake Russia Report...
Tipsheet

Bill Maher Ate Some Humble Pie Over This Trump Policy

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 29, 2025 7:00 AM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

It’s not often that you see an ardent liberal eat some humble pie about Donald Trump and be sort of glad he was wrong about the man. Dare I say, there were some points of this podcast where the HBO host raved about some Trump policies. Progressive Brian Tyler Cohen was the guest on Club Random, where Maher made observations on two significant issues—Iran and the economy—and admitted that maybe he was wrong about the former.

He called Trump’s air strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities as a “home run,” adding that he was a guy who thought that we should’ve given Barack Obama’s sloppy deal a shot.  

“I loved it,” he said of the B-2 bombing run.  

On the economy, Maher also said that he doesn’t know what Trump’s economic strategy is, but on tariffs, they haven’t increased prices. He also thought they would induce an economic Armageddon, and that didn’t happen. The stock market is at an all-time high.  

“I don't see a country in a depression at all. I see people out there just living their lives,” Maher said. 

Maybe that’s why liberals are so miserable, besides the whole Trump wiping the floor with Kamala part—his win allowed us to return to normalcy instead of incessant, puerile tantrums about how America is really Nazi Germany, with a healthy helping of hating on white people.  

Liberals are unapproachable, miserable, exclusionary, and the very definition of unlikable.  

Maher had dinner with Trump, spoke highly of the event, and said he was able to speak freely around him in ways he wouldn’t have if it were a Democratic president. He still doesn’t support him, but he wasn’t the Antichrist. Also, who turns down a dinner invitation from the president? It got under liberals’ skin. Maher couldn’t care less, because he doesn’t take himself that seriously, and he’d do it again if he could. He’s part of the old school in the sense that he’s unafraid to have discussions with people he disagrees vehemently with and admit he might have gotten a few things wrong. Today’s Democrats have no introspection and go on to nominate total whack jobs who want government-run grocery stores, defund the police, and tax white neighborhoods more. 

