These Posts From the DHS and Border Patrol Accounts Are Bound to Drive Libs Insane

It’s absolute cinema, and yes, I agree—whoever is running these accounts deserves a raise. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with other federal and local law enforcement entities, are engaging in nationwide round-ups of illegals. It’s not kidnapping. It’s not fascism. It’s the enforcement of our laws. If you come here illegally, you will be sent back.

Rogue judges have tried to stop the Trump administration, but they can only delay the inevitable. The president has the full authority to deport these people, and we’re doing it. ICE now has a budget that’s larger than the military expenditures of 15 other nations. It’s beautiful.

It must drive liberals insane, seeing their political life’s blood get desanguinated by ICE. The Department of Homeland Security posted a video of a deportation flight with Frank Sinatra’s Come Fly With Me playing in the background.

Boarding Now: Criminal Illegal Aliens



Next Stop: Literally Anywhere But Here pic.twitter.com/05C4n7DFUT — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 24, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: Trump's DHS just posted a video of illegal aliens being deported away on a plane to Frank Sinatra's "Come Fly With Me"



GIVE THE SOCIAL MEDIA STAFFER A RAISE! pic.twitter.com/k7uXKcAoyn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 24, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Alligator Alcatraz deportation flights HAVE OFFICIALLY BEGUN, and the "cadence is increasing," Governor Ron DeSantis announces.



"Hundreds of illegals have been removed from here."



It's located on an airport runway...SO convenient.



Walk them right from their cell… pic.twitter.com/GIQ08c6UPW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 25, 2025

Border Patrol had one with George Strait’s Easy Come, Easy Go.

No more games, muchachos. If you’re illegal and get caught, you’re getting the hell out of here.

