Wait, That Was Brennan's Bombshell Evidence for the Russian Collusion Hoax?
Liberal Fox News Melts Down Again Over the Collapse of the Russian Collusion...
Former Harris Aide Had No Idea What the Inflation Rate Was
The Core of the Russian Collusion Hoax Was Just Obliterated
VIP
Media Matters Has Legal Matters to Deal With, and CNN Has a Problem...
VIP
Madison Shooter's Father Ordered to Stand Trial
In Smearing Donald Trump, the Left Never Sleeps
Stephen Colbert Is a Bad Joke
Massie, Johnson Plan to Call House, Senate Into Session Every Five Days During...
Anna Paulina Luna Slams Congressional Stock Trading: 'That’s Corruption at Its Core'
Newsom’s California Is Failing and His Wife Wants to Take America With It
VIP
This Medical Provider Will No Longer Provide Transgender Surgeries to Kids
VIP
Ron DeSantis Shuts Down Democrats’ Outrage Over Alligator Alcatraz
George Santos Heads to Prison to Begin 87-Month Sentence
Tipsheet

These Posts From the DHS and Border Patrol Accounts Are Bound to Drive Libs Insane

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 26, 2025 6:50 AM
Julio Rosas/Townhall

It’s absolute cinema, and yes, I agree—whoever is running these accounts deserves a raise. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with other federal and local law enforcement entities, are engaging in nationwide round-ups of illegals. It’s not kidnapping. It’s not fascism. It’s the enforcement of our laws. If you come here illegally, you will be sent back.  

Advertisement

Rogue judges have tried to stop the Trump administration, but they can only delay the inevitable. The president has the full authority to deport these people, and we’re doing it. ICE now has a budget that’s larger than the military expenditures of 15 other nations. It’s beautiful.  

It must drive liberals insane, seeing their political life’s blood get desanguinated by ICE. The Department of Homeland Security posted a video of a deportation flight with Frank Sinatra’s Come Fly With Me playing in the background.

Recommended

Wait, That Was Brennan's Bombshell Evidence for the Russian Collusion Hoax? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Border Patrol had one with George Strait’s Easy Come, Easy Go. 

 No more games, muchachos. If you’re illegal and get caught, you’re getting the hell out of here. 

 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, That Was Brennan's Bombshell Evidence for the Russian Collusion Hoax? Matt Vespa
Liberal Fox News Melts Down Again Over the Collapse of the Russian Collusion Hoax Matt Vespa
Massie, Johnson Plan to Call House, Senate Into Session Every Five Days During August Recess Sarah Arnold
The Core of the Russian Collusion Hoax Was Just Obliterated Matt Vespa
Newsom’s California Is Failing and His Wife Wants to Take America With It Sarah Arnold
Former Harris Aide Had No Idea What the Inflation Rate Was Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Wait, That Was Brennan's Bombshell Evidence for the Russian Collusion Hoax? Matt Vespa
Advertisement