Liberal Fox News Melts Down Again Over the Collapse of the Russian Collusion Hoax

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 26, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

On Thursday night, liberal Fox News host Jessica Tarlov once again had a meltdown over the Russian collusion hoax. She obviously didn’t read any of the documents released by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. On The Five, co-host Jesse Watters poked the bear, asking if Tarlov knew that these documents exposed that Vladimir Putin didn’t really care who won, never devoted resources to tilting the 2016 race in Donald Trump’s favor. Tarlov said that wasn’t true, which led to the panel getting heated:

The documents are there. It all adds up, even if you don’t like what it adds up to, liberals. It was only after Barack Obama ordered a new Intelligence Community Assessment that the mythology behind the Russian collusion was injected into the national debate. There’s next to no evidence, and we know that because Brennan’s role in this mess has been fully exposed, one where he might be facing charges for knowingly weaponizing false intelligence against a duly elected president.  

RealClearInvestigation’s Paul Sperry has more

The Obama intelligence community’s claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized dirty tricks to try and help Donald Trump win the 2016 election was based on "one scant, unclear and unverifiable fragment of a sentence from one of the substandard [intelligence] reports," according to a just-declassified report that had been locked away in a CIA vault. 

Nevertheless, former CIA Director John Brennan ordered agency analysts to use the claim in the Intelligence Community Assessment issued during the Obama administration’s final days – even though the ICA itself noted that how the information on Putin's plans was obtained was “not explicitly clear.” 

A 46-page report by the House of Representatives released Wednesday found that the source of the claim about Putin – reportedly a Russian defector living in Northern Virginia described as “anti-Trump” – merely speculated to Brennan about something he had been told by somebody else: namely, that Putin was "counting on" Trump winning. 

[…] 

The report then drops a bombshell: "The ICA judgment on Putin's thoughts about helping candidate Trump does not stand if [Brennan's] single interpretation of the fragment [from the tip that Putin was 'counting on' Trump winning] is wrong, because there is no other intelligence corroborating it." 

This game is over. Democrats lost, but now the accountability part comes into play. Will the GOP have the courage to issue warrants for those involved, even Barack Obama? They should, because that’s what’s required now. 

