The Liberal Media Tried Going After RFK Over Epstein, but They Crashed Into a Wall Again

We’re dealing with the mentally ill (and challenged) again. It’s also not shocking that this story came from The Daily Beast. The case involving Jeffrey Epstein, his deviant sexual appetites, and the files in the vault of the Justice Department has engulfed DC and the national media. Nothing they’ve reported has connected Trump to his former dead child predator acquaintance. So, with the absence of evidence, the media is playing this cracked-out game of ‘Where’s Waldo,’ with these shoddy, non-stories about Trump and others being photographed with Epstein in the 1990s. Better yet, they’re from gala events, as if that means anything. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is now a target but just read this nonsense (via Daily Beast) [emphasis mine]:

Robert Kennedy Jr. is facing fresh questions about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein after a photograph emerged of the Health Secretary partying with the now-deceased child sex trafficker in Manhattan. As President Donald Trump tries desperately to quell the firestorm surrounding the Epstein files, Kennedy has also come under scrutiny over trips he took on Epstein’s private plane, his late wife’s links with convicted associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and his past association with former industry titans such as Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby. Photos that have re-emerged also show RFK Jr. at a New York Academy of Art gala with Epstein in in 1994, while files from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office show a listing for “Kennedy, Bobby & Mary” in Epstein’s “little black book,” which featured contacts for socialites and politicians, as well as the girls he sexually assaulted. Kennedy himself revealed the ties in a series of interviews he gave while campaigning for the 2024 election, before he dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump in exchange for a role in his administration. “I was on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet two times,” Kennedy said in a December 2023 Fox News interview, referencing the plane widely dubbed the “Lolita Express” due to its use for taking young girls to Epstein’s private island. […] Kennedy insists in the same interview that he was never alone with Epstein, and added that the trips occurred about 30 years ago, “before anybody knew about Jeffrey Epstein’s nefarious issues.”

This is all old news. It’s a nothing burger. There’s no evidence tying either Trump or Kennedy to Epstein’s criminal activities. Mr. Kennedy rattling off known creeps who’ve visited him—Roger Ailes, OJ Simpson, and Harvey Weinstein—was odd but, again, it’s as if the press doesn’t know the rich people run in circles with other rich people.

This isn’t new. Of course, Trump and Epstein likely knew each other and attended events where the city’s wealthy and well-connected individuals received invitations. Everything pre-dates when Epstein’s sexual deviancy was exposed with that 2008 conviction for trying to procure a child for sex, the same year Trump cut off contact with him.

With no files to gloss over and no fake tidbits to weaponize against Trump, the media finds a photo from an event attended by hundreds if not thousands, says ‘Look, a photo of Epstein and Trump, or Kennedy, or X,’ and then goes on about Epstein’s illegal sexcapades, while adding they have nothing new to add, only there’s a photo of wealthy men hanging out with other rich men.

It’s a joke, and this failed attempt to manufacture another media frenzy a la Russian collusion hoax shows how the media’s influence is dying rapidly.

