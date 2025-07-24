New York City Just Earned Itself a Lawsuit From DOJ
Tom Homan Goes Scorched Earth on Letitia James
Meet the Anti-Trump, Russian Collusion Hoax Peddler Who's the NSA's Top Lawyer
Hollywood Actor Goes Off the Rails in Unhinged Rant About Transgender People
Defense Hegseth Responds to the ACLJ’s Finding that the Army Labeled Pro-Life Groups...
VIP
Eight Circuit Vacates Conviction of Marijuana User for Gun Possession
From San Francisco to Buffalo: ICE Continues to Crack Down on America’s Most...
Kamala’s Ex Just Torched Her Political Future in California
Jillian Michaels Supports RFK’s MAHA Movement
VIP
Nvidia CEO: Trump Is America’s Unmatched Advantage in the Global AI Race
Trump's Tariffs Win Again: Australia Lifts Import Ban on U.S. Beef
RNC Co-Chair Michael Whatley Expected to Run for US Senate
Media Will Not ‘Sow Distrust’ in Trump Administration, Leavitt Says
VIP
Did You Notice Anything Strange in the Upcoming Vogue Issue?
Tipsheet

Actually, Trump Might Have Ended Jerome Powell Without Firing Him

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 24, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Sarah will have more on this later, but I wish President Trump could fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, whom he has eloquently dubbed “too late” for his refusal to lower interest rates. The president met with Mr. Powell, touring the multi-billion-dollar renovation to the Federal Reserve Building. Trump made it clear that if a site manager were causing costs overruns, he’d fire him, a not-so-subtle swipe at Mr. Powell (via CNBC):

Advertisement

President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell went back and forth in front of the press Thursday over Trump’s claims about cost overruns at the Fed headquarters in Washington. 

The stunning side-by-side took place as Trump began touring the Fed building in what is widely seen as the latest chapter in his pressure campaign to get Powell to lower interest rates or resign as the central bank chairman. 

But Trump also suggested that he was abandoning any consideration of firing Powell, despite floating that unprecedented and legally contested idea earlier this month. 

“To do that is a big move, and I just don’t think it’s necessary,” Trump told reporters at a separate press gathering after his brief spat with Powell. 

He added, “I believe that he’s going to do the right thing.” 

The president’s visit to a construction site at the Fed on Thursday afternoon came as his administration has recently homed in on the costly renovations of two historic central bank buildings in D.C. 

Shortly after his arrival, Trump and Powell were seen touring the site together, both wearing white hard hats. 

He also joked with the chairman, saying that he wished he would cut interest rates, slapping him on the back in the process. Powell looked immensely uncomfortable during this part of the tour. He knows that while Trump can’t fire him, if a shooting ever erupted between the two men, the president would win. He always wins.

Recommended

Did You See This Major Update on Trump's Strikes Against Iran's Nuclear Facilities? Guy Benson
Advertisement

He owned him. The liberal media is harping on a moment when Powell pushed back on some of the costs of the project or something. I don’t know—it’s not relevant. Trump got the final word, took over the spot, and owned Powell. He’ll likely serve out the remainder of his term, but as Kellyanne Conway said tonight, the worst thing Trump could do to someone with these bureaucratic protections on their employment is to make them irrelevant. The president might have set that into motion today. He’s going to let Powell die on the vine. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did You See This Major Update on Trump's Strikes Against Iran's Nuclear Facilities? Guy Benson
Hollywood Actor Goes Off the Rails in Unhinged Rant About Transgender People Jeff Charles
Tom Homan Goes Scorched Earth on Letitia James Katie Pavlich
Meet the Anti-Trump, Russian Collusion Hoax Peddler Who's the NSA's Top Lawyer Matt Vespa
Colbert Finally Makes Us Laugh Kurt Schlichter
Here's What Alan Dershowitz Thinks Ghislaine Maxwell Will Do During DOJ Meeting Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Did You See This Major Update on Trump's Strikes Against Iran's Nuclear Facilities? Guy Benson
Advertisement