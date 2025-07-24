It's Official: James Clapper, Who Pushed Russian Collusion Hoax, Has Lawyered Up

The recent release of Russian collusion documents by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has incensed the media, since it exposed their role in this scandal, and driven most, if not all, of Obama’s inner circle to lawyer up. They’re not going to announce it, but they should.

The new files paint a heinous seditious conspiracy, wherein Barack Obama ordered an intelligence report to be created, one with knowingly false information, to bolster the Russian collusion narrative we all know was fake. Intelligence was weaponized and media leaks were executed to destroy Donald Trump. This is treason.

James Clapper says he’s concerned that he will be prosecuted and has "lawyered up." pic.twitter.com/L8VUGDGnkc — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 24, 2025

Clapper, Dec 2017: Putin is handling Trump like a Russian asset:



“[Putin] knows how to handle an asset, and that's what he's doing with the president." pic.twitter.com/Ei1CzNSnJm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 24, 2025

Obama was officially referred to the Department of Justice for a criminal investigation for his role in this matter. And James Clapper, the former DNI, who put the Steele Dossier, a biased, unverified, and knowingly false piece of Clinton campaign-funded opposition research, into the new intelligence assessment, has lawyered up; despite thinking it was a garbage file.

The walls are closing in, folks. Justice is coming. The Justice Department formed a Strike Force to investigate any legal avenues that could be taken in the wake of Gabbard’s document disclosures.

