CNN Could Hardly Keep Its Composure As Tulsi Gabbard Obliterated Obama Over Russiagate
We Know What Happened After Bondi Reviewed the 'Truckload' of Epstein Docs
CNN Reporter: Release of the Russian Collusion Docs Helps Putin
It's Official: James Clapper, Who Pushed Russian Collusion Hoax, Has Lawyered Up
Colbert Finally Makes Us Laugh
At First, My Heart Sank When This Happened to Sen. Kennedy, But It's...
VIP
We Lost Another Journalist (and Few Noticed), and Desperate Deflection From DOJ Documents...
Measuring What Americans Think About Immigration
What Standard? What Scandal?
In MacArthur Park, How Times Have Changed
Dems Rail Against Colbert's Cancellation -- Here's Why
What Will AI Do for Our Happiness?
25 Clowns
The Creator and the Scopes Trial
Tipsheet

Ex-Rolling Stone Editor Had the Perfect Tweet to for the Recent Russian Collusion Hoax Docs

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 24, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

He’s not a conservative, but he’s also not Trump deranged, which means he can see clearly, something that has been absent from the media since 2015. Matt Taibbi hits both sides, but he’s been aiming his fire at liberals more often, with their penchant for censorship systems—like on Twitter and Facebook—and the abject loss of marbles over the Russian collusion hoax.  

Advertisement

Taibbi is an OG skeptic, so while liberal might not like his analysis which long obliterated the Trump-Russia nonsense long before Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released the recent trove of documents that point to an alleged seditious conspiracy, wherein Barack Obama ordered his inner circle and the intelligence community to cook up a new assessment to include the Steele Dossier. This unverified and knowingly false Clinton campaign-funded opposition research file served as the basis for this circus. Without Obama ordering the code red, intelligence assessment, the dossier, and the media doing the bidding of Democrats, this plot never gets off the ground.  

Taibbi had a lengthy thread on Twitter about the recent document dump. Still, it’s the last one that sums up this mess perfectly: “This obnoxious story ruined lives, divided families, and paralyzed the country. And it was all, demonstrably now, based on a lie.”

Recommended

We Know What Happened After Bondi Reviewed the 'Truckload' of Epstein Docs Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Those responsible for this crime need to be investigated, charged, and jailed. I don’t care about the liberal media or Democrats whining, and neither should you. Ignore them. They lost. We won. They’re a defeated class and, like Vercingetorix did with Caesar after Alesia, must beg and grovel for mercy, along with paying tribute to the victors.  

The mindset must be to drink from the skulls of our enemies. The people responsible deserve to have their lives destroyed. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Know What Happened After Bondi Reviewed the 'Truckload' of Epstein Docs Matt Vespa
It's Official: James Clapper, Who Pushed Russian Collusion Hoax, Has Lawyered Up Matt Vespa
Colbert Finally Makes Us Laugh Kurt Schlichter
Is Decapitation a Job Americans Won't Do? Ann Coulter
CNN Could Hardly Keep Its Composure As Tulsi Gabbard Obliterated Obama Over Russiagate Matt Vespa
At First, My Heart Sank When This Happened to Sen. Kennedy, But It's All Good Now Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Know What Happened After Bondi Reviewed the 'Truckload' of Epstein Docs Matt Vespa
Advertisement