Ex-Rolling Stone Editor Had the Perfect Tweet to for the Recent Russian Collusion Hoax Docs

He’s not a conservative, but he’s also not Trump deranged, which means he can see clearly, something that has been absent from the media since 2015. Matt Taibbi hits both sides, but he’s been aiming his fire at liberals more often, with their penchant for censorship systems—like on Twitter and Facebook—and the abject loss of marbles over the Russian collusion hoax.

Taibbi is an OG skeptic, so while liberal might not like his analysis which long obliterated the Trump-Russia nonsense long before Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released the recent trove of documents that point to an alleged seditious conspiracy, wherein Barack Obama ordered his inner circle and the intelligence community to cook up a new assessment to include the Steele Dossier. This unverified and knowingly false Clinton campaign-funded opposition research file served as the basis for this circus. Without Obama ordering the code red, intelligence assessment, the dossier, and the media doing the bidding of Democrats, this plot never gets off the ground.

Taibbi had a lengthy thread on Twitter about the recent document dump. Still, it’s the last one that sums up this mess perfectly: “This obnoxious story ruined lives, divided families, and paralyzed the country. And it was all, demonstrably now, based on a lie.”

This obnoxious story ruined lives, divided families, and paralyzed the country. And it was all, demonstrably now, based on a lie.



for more see https://t.co/ZTGPifeGne — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) July 23, 2025

This, right here, from @mtaibbi, is the most important part of this story. Don't lose sight of it.



Families were divided. Thanksgivings were ruined. Marriages were destroyed. Children went no-contact with their parents.



Demand justice. https://t.co/NGLd9rXo64 — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) July 24, 2025

Those responsible for this crime need to be investigated, charged, and jailed. I don’t care about the liberal media or Democrats whining, and neither should you. Ignore them. They lost. We won. They’re a defeated class and, like Vercingetorix did with Caesar after Alesia, must beg and grovel for mercy, along with paying tribute to the victors.

The mindset must be to drink from the skulls of our enemies. The people responsible deserve to have their lives destroyed.

Yes. That's because no presidents or presidential administrations had ever before committed the seditious crimes that Obama and his team did. https://t.co/ZM4R7o3bIs — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) July 24, 2025

Russiagate has turned out to be perhaps this country’s greatest intelligence operation.



And the intelligence community did it against their own people. https://t.co/tHOoAsQxfr — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 23, 2025

