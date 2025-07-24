Implosion: The Reactions to This Failed Democrat Tweet Attacking Trump Were Amazing

Democrats thought they were cooking with this tweet attacking Donald Trump for high grocery prices. The fact is, inflation is lower than at any point in Joe Biden’s failed presidency, the price of eggs is down, the market is soaring, and tariffs have not caused price spikes or economic Armageddon. It’s the Left being crybabies because they’re sad, pathetic losers who only care about niche political items that only resonate with single, unhinged, blue-haired feminists who hate America.

That’s about it—liberal American women are locusts; they kill everything. But we digress. The tweet had to be deleted because, well, all the Democrats did was expose that the price spikes occurred under the Biden administration. You cannot make this up. And yes, some of the reactions were amazing:

The DNC ran Democrat page posted this graph, labeling it “Trump’s America.”



They must not have looked too close at the dates, because all this shows is how disastrous prices became under Biden.



No wonder the DNC barely scrapes by, they are not the brightest. pic.twitter.com/Vy39rk9OVQ — Media Lies (@MediasLies) July 24, 2025

Posts like these make a lot more sense when you remember this… 🤡 https://t.co/bKGcnjzzNa pic.twitter.com/ICw1ADqBiP — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) July 24, 2025

There’s no way they can be this retarded. pic.twitter.com/kCx5IBUnbO — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) July 24, 2025

pic.twitter.com/lmuDX70cQv — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) July 25, 2025

Annnnnd… it’s gone.



Great stuff @TheDemocrats.



The team that brought us Kamala’s brat summer continues to deliver. pic.twitter.com/iecWZji5ld — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 25, 2025

🚨 911, the Trump White House just m*rdered the Democrat Party. pic.twitter.com/NqmMW0U0zQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 24, 2025





It was Trump’s team that delivered the kill shot. My word:

