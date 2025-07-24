New York City Just Earned Itself a Lawsuit From DOJ
Trump's Top Prosecutor in NJ to Remain at Post After Federal Judges Attempted...
Actually, Trump Might Have Ended Jerome Powell Without Firing Him
VIP
When Government Transparency Upsets the Media, and Accurate Theories Bothers Joe Scarborou...
VIP
Eight Circuit Vacates Conviction of Marijuana User for Gun Possession
Largest Teachers' Union Pushes Anti-Israel Agenda, Drops Jews From the Holocaust
From San Francisco to Buffalo: ICE Continues to Crack Down on America’s Most...
The View Goes on Hiatus After Joy Behar Anti-Trump Rant
Trump Takes a Stand Against Homelessness
Back to the Heartland: USDA Decentralizes
Trump's Fed Reserve Visit With Chairman Powell Was Epic
Jillian Michaels Supports RFK’s MAHA Movement
VIP
Nvidia CEO: Trump Is America’s Unmatched Advantage in the Global AI Race
Trump's Tariffs Win Again: Australia Lifts Import Ban on U.S. Beef
Tipsheet

Implosion: The Reactions to This Failed Democrat Tweet Attacking Trump Were Amazing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 24, 2025 10:35 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Democrats thought they were cooking with this tweet attacking Donald Trump for high grocery prices. The fact is, inflation is lower than at any point in Joe Biden’s failed presidency, the price of eggs is down, the market is soaring, and tariffs have not caused price spikes or economic Armageddon. It’s the Left being crybabies because they’re sad, pathetic losers who only care about niche political items that only resonate with single, unhinged, blue-haired feminists who hate America. 

Advertisement

 That’s about it—liberal American women are locusts; they kill everything. But we digress. The tweet had to be deleted because, well, all the Democrats did was expose that the price spikes occurred under the Biden administration. You cannot make this up. And yes, some of the reactions were amazing: 

Recommended

The View Goes on Hiatus After Joy Behar Anti-Trump Rant Sarah Arnold
Advertisement


It was Trump’s team that delivered the kill shot. My word:

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The View Goes on Hiatus After Joy Behar Anti-Trump Rant Sarah Arnold
Did You See This Major Update on Trump's Strikes Against Iran's Nuclear Facilities? Guy Benson
Trump's Top Prosecutor in NJ to Remain at Post After Federal Judges Attempted to Boot Her Matt Vespa
Colbert Finally Makes Us Laugh Kurt Schlichter
Actually, Trump Might Have Ended Jerome Powell Without Firing Him Matt Vespa
Trump's Fed Reserve Visit With Chairman Powell Was Epic Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The View Goes on Hiatus After Joy Behar Anti-Trump Rant Sarah Arnold
Advertisement