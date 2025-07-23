Wait, Did Biden Spy on Trump's 2024 Campaign?

A number of new documents related to the Russian collusion hoax have been released, thanks to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Barack Obama’s fingerprints are all over them. Not that we didn’t know his office or him personally was involved in this plot; he had to be. Some of these moves couldn’t have been green-lighted without his permission or his knowledge. The new intelligence assessment that knowingly elevated false intelligence—the Steele dossier—to credible status to bolster a fake narrative about Russian collusion is at the core of these disclosures. And Barack Obama ordered the code red. That document is where this whole circus began.

Former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey are already under scrutiny at the FBI over their conduct in this matter. Obama should be next. And maybe Joe Biden? Former Rolling Stone contributing editor Matt Taibbi was on Megyn Kelly’s show, where she brought up something he wrote, though he couldn’t spill more details: he has a source that puts Mr. Biden in the crosshairs, alleging that the former president might have also spied on Mr. Trump. It's from a piece Taibbi wrote that mostly centers on how Barack Obama is now seen as a point person in the collusion hoax (via Racket News) [emphasis mine]:

Mainstream press outlets like the New York Times and Politico have already run pieces quoting Democratic Party mouthpieces shrugging off Gabbard’s reports as “baseless” and an attempt to “change the subject,” but coverage may not matter, as the investigation into the Trump-Russia hoax is no longer about trying to change hearts and minds. Multiple sources say Gabbard’s team is focused on “accountability” by gathering evidence for court-ready cases. The matter may soon need a special prosecutor, putting Obama in the same position Trump occupied in the first two years of his presidency, on the run from a high-profile fox hunt. The information from Gabbard’s office was not the only news on the Russiagate front. This investigation is not just about “ten-year-old news,” as has been a common talking point, but may also involve never-reported Biden-era issues. A source close to the investigation said yesterday that the DOJ is focusing on conspiracy charges and looking at conduct “from 2016 to 2024.” Another with ties to the administration said “President Trump’s national security team is looking at evidence that members of his 2024 campaign were spied on as well.” All of that is yet to be determined.

When pressed by Kelly, Taibbi said all will be revealed in due time:

Biden administration spied on Trump’s 2024 campaign also?

Matt Taibi appears to admit he is working on this story.

This would be a firestorm. pic.twitter.com/ofDTw7ka7V — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) July 23, 2025

How far down does this rabbit hole go?