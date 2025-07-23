Tulsi Gabbard Just Made Obama Eat It on the Russian Collusion Hoax

President Trump was on the warpath yesterday, accusing former President Barack Obama of treason for his role in the Russian Collusion hoax. His office issued a weak sauce statement, the media did their party trying to dismiss this story, and the liberal pundit class tried to claim that this was conspiracy talk and a distraction from the Epstein files. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard promised to shut Obama up, essentially, claiming she has more documents that she would release that would obliterate the former president’s remarks and nuke the Deep State from orbit.

🚨 OBAMA: "These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction." https://t.co/dm8DpXyNAl pic.twitter.com/c6yCqPrNIT — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) July 22, 2025

She did that today. The new files have been released, and they once again have Barack Obama's fingerprints all over them.

BREAKING: John Brennan's secret evidence for ICA conclusion that Putin aspired to help Trump win was an "anti-Trump" source who merely speculated to Brennan that Putin was "counting on" Trump winning. No wonder NSA did not share CIA's and FBI's high confidence in that conclusion! — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 23, 2025

BREAKING: DNI Gabbard just declassified HPSCI report on Obama-ordered ICA, which has been locked in vault for years, which states conclusion Putin threw election to Trump was based on "one scant, unclear and unverifiable fragment of a sentence from one of the substandard reports" — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 23, 2025

It circles back to the core of that sinister operation—the willful manipulation and weaponization of intelligence to attack a political opponent and smear him in the press. They knew they had the media in their pocket, an institution that would run with anything fed to them. And it worked. Gabbard’s office released a declassified 2020 House Intelligence Committee report that showed that the Obama intelligence team had ZERO evidence of collusion between Donald Trump and Moscow, which tilted the 2016 race, but Obama ordered it to be published anyway.

Ex-DNI James Clapper knew the Steele Dossier was garbage, but included it anyway, circling back to that now-infamous December 9, 2016, meeting where Obama ordered a new intelligence assessment after his IC came to the initial conclusion that there was no Russian collusion. A narrative had already been set forth; they needed to make it credible, which led to the inclusion of an unverified, politically biased piece of campaign opposition research, subsidized by the Clinton campaign, in the 2017 report.

President Obama, former Director of the CIA John Brennan, and others fabricated the Russia Hoax, suppressed intelligence showing Putin was preparing for a Clinton victory, manufactured findings from shoddy sources, disobeyed IC standards, and knowingly lied to the American people. Not only did CIA Director Brennan, FBI Director Comey, DNI Clapper and others include the Steele Dossier in the 2017 ICA, they overruled senior Intel officials who warned them it was fabricated and should not be used.

🧵 New evidence has emerged of the most egregious weaponization and politicization of intelligence in American history. Per President @realDonaldTrump's directive, I have declassified a @HouseIntel oversight majority staff report that exposes how the Obama Administration… pic.twitter.com/0sS4Df8yoI — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 23, 2025

LIE: Putin and the Russian Government helped Trump win the 2016 election



TRUTH: President Obama, former Director of the CIA John Brennan, and others fabricated the Russia Hoax, suppressed intelligence showing Putin was preparing for a Clinton victory, manufactured findings from… pic.twitter.com/nkaLDMrUSv — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 23, 2025

LIE: The fabricated Steele Dossier was not used as a source in the Obama Administration’s January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment of the November 2016 election



TRUTH: Not only did CIA Director Brennan, FBI Director Comey, DNI Clapper and others include the Steele Dossier… pic.twitter.com/1927wVPJSK — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 23, 2025

LIE: The Obama Administration’s January ICA was an independent Intelligence Community product, produced with apolitical analysis.



TRUTH: Obama ordered the Intelligence Community to create an Intelligence Community Assessment they knew was false, promoting a contrived narrative,… pic.twitter.com/DjCA1Ws1It — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 23, 2025

Together, the @ODNIgov records released on Friday, the @TheJusticeDept's June 2018 report known as the “Clinton annex" released earlier this week, and the @HouseIntel oversight report we released today confirm what many Americans have known: The Russia Hoax was a lie that was… — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 23, 2025

Tulsi Gabbard strikes again.



A newly declassified 2020 House Intelligence Committee report found that the Obama intel community did not have direct evidence Putin wanted to help elect Trump 2016 but published it anyway on the orders of Obama. pic.twitter.com/SeQoUyX7yy — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 23, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: DNI Tulsi Gabbard just released reports PROVING that Obama DIRECTLY gave the order to publish the Russia Collusion Hoax, knowing there was no proof that Putin backed Trump



Holy CRAP.



Tulsi just proved Obama lied AGAIN in his statement yesterday.



Obama should be… pic.twitter.com/vLF5c8fde0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 23, 2025

It reinforces the first trove of documents Gabbard released, but another slew of files and one name is all over them as the undisputed ringleader: Barack Obama.

Here’s something completely under appreciated from Tulsi’s disclosures:



The reason the Obama team refused to publish the Dec 9, 2016 presidential daily brief (PDB) that showed Russia *didn’t* steal the election for Trump is because *TRUMP* would have seen it.



As… pic.twitter.com/pDxBOvqeRw — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) July 23, 2025

