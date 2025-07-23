VIP
What Was Operation Mongolian Beef?
Really, CNN? That's Your Trump-Epstein Bombshell?!
The Two Words This Ex-Rolling Stone Editor Had for the New Comey Docs
Federalist Editor-in-Chief Points to One Institution That Made the Russian Collusion Hoax...
Oh, You Knew the Liberal Media Was Going to Do This After the...
Senate Republicans Are Reopening the Clinton Email Probe
Speaker Johnson Had a Pithy Response Regarding This Question About Thomas Massie
VIP
Why Does Hollywood Hate Us?
VIP
How Could Nadler Ask This Question About Attacks on ICE Agents?
US Olympic and Paralympic Committee Made a Quiet but Huge Change to Its...
Pam Bondi Axes Habba's Court-Appointed Replacement
Stop Making Cents
Air Force Issues Statement About Alarming Near Collision With Plane
Colbert Breaks His Silence About His Show Getting Cancelled
Tipsheet

Tulsi Gabbard Just Made Obama Eat It on the Russian Collusion Hoax

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 23, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Michael Sohn

President Trump was on the warpath yesterday, accusing former President Barack Obama of treason for his role in the Russian Collusion hoax. His office issued a weak sauce statement, the media did their party trying to dismiss this story, and the liberal pundit class tried to claim that this was conspiracy talk and a distraction from the Epstein files. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard promised to shut Obama up, essentially, claiming she has more documents that she would release that would obliterate the former president’s remarks and nuke the Deep State from orbit. 

Advertisement

She did that today. The new files have been released, and they once again have Barack Obama's fingerprints all over them.

It circles back to the core of that sinister operation—the willful manipulation and weaponization of intelligence to attack a political opponent and smear him in the press. They knew they had the media in their pocket, an institution that would run with anything fed to them. And it worked. Gabbard’s office released a declassified 2020 House Intelligence Committee report that showed that the Obama intelligence team had ZERO evidence of collusion between Donald Trump and Moscow, which tilted the 2016 race, but Obama ordered it to be published anyway.  

Recommended

Oh, You Knew the Liberal Media Was Going to Do This After the Russiagate Files Were Unsealed Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Ex-DNI James Clapper knew the Steele Dossier was garbage, but included it anyway, circling back to that now-infamous December 9, 2016, meeting where Obama ordered a new intelligence assessment after his IC came to the initial conclusion that there was no Russian collusion. A narrative had already been set forth; they needed to make it credible, which led to the inclusion of an unverified, politically biased piece of campaign opposition research, subsidized by the Clinton campaign, in the 2017 report. 

President Obama, former Director of the CIA John Brennan, and others fabricated the Russia Hoax, suppressed intelligence showing Putin was preparing for a Clinton victory, manufactured findings from shoddy sources, disobeyed IC standards, and knowingly lied to the American people. 

Not only did CIA Director Brennan, FBI Director Comey, DNI Clapper and others include the Steele Dossier in the 2017 ICA, they overruled senior Intel officials who warned them it was fabricated and should not be used.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It reinforces the first trove of documents Gabbard released, but another slew of files and one name is all over them as the undisputed ringleader: Barack Obama. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, You Knew the Liberal Media Was Going to Do This After the Russiagate Files Were Unsealed Matt Vespa
The Two Words This Ex-Rolling Stone Editor Had for the New Comey Docs Matt Vespa
Federalist Editor-in-Chief Points to One Institution That Made the Russian Collusion Hoax Possible Matt Vespa
Really, CNN? That's Your Trump-Epstein Bombshell?! Matt Vespa
Senate Republicans Are Reopening the Clinton Email Probe Matt Vespa
Claims of Stephen Colbert Having a #1 Show Is the Joke As Data Shows the True Leader in the Ratings Brad Slager

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oh, You Knew the Liberal Media Was Going to Do This After the Russiagate Files Were Unsealed Matt Vespa
Advertisement