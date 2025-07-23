Speaker Johnson Had a Pithy Response Regarding This Question About Thomas Massie

Let’s say things are tense between Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who has become a thorn in the side for House Republicans. The incessant intractability and the inability to pick the right battles appear to be grating on Speaker Johnson. Massie is working with Democrats to release the Epstein Files. In the meantime, there will be no vote on the release of the credible files on the dead New York financier and convicted sexual predator (via NBC News):

Johnson attempted to blame Democrats for stalling floor action and playing "gotcha politics" with the Epstein matter. He said Democrats had a chance to release information about the case when they controlled the entire government under President Joe Biden. But the speaker also directed much of his ire at a fellow conservative, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who is working with Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and other Democrats to force a vote in September that would compel DOJ to release the remaining Epstein files. Johnson said Massie, who has repeatedly clashed with Trump and GOP leadership, is trying to "bite" his fellow Republicans. “Some people seem to enjoy trying to inflict political pain on their own teammates. … There’s a small, small, tiny handful, but one in particular who’s given me lots of consternation. I don’t understand Thomas Massie’s motivation. I really don’t. I don’t know how his mind works. I don’t know what he’s thinking,” Johnson said in a lengthy and unusual tirade. “Thomas Massie could have brought his discharge petition anytime over the last four years of the Biden administration. He could have done that at any time, and now he’s clamoring as if there’s some sort of timeline on it,” Johnson continued. “It’s interesting to me that he chose the election of President Trump to bring this, to team up with the Democrats and bring this discharge petition. … I try to follow Ronald Reagan’s 11th Commandment, never speak evil of another Republican," the speaker said. "My gosh, it’s hard to do sometimes around here.” For his part, Massie appears to be relishing all of the scrutiny and attention. He was spotted walking around the Capitol on Monday holding a large white binder that read: "The Epstein Files: Phase 2 ... DECLASSIFIED." Massie and Khanna need the signatures of at least 218 members of the House to get a vote on their Epstein bill in the fall, and the Kentucky Republican predicted they'll get there.

Republicans had an amendment in the Rules Committee that sought to release all the credible evidence. It specifically precluded the files that were unverifiable or knowingly false—it’s those documents that Democrats want to feed their allies in the media to drum up another Russian collusion hoax-like media frenzy against the White House. Massie is apparently trying to secure that.

Johnson had a succinct reply as to whether he supports Massie’s return to Congress for the 2026 midterms: “Bless his heart” (via The Hill):

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) told reporters “bless his heart” Tuesday when asked if he would back Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-Ky.) reelection bid, once again stopping short of an endorsement — and making a handful of veiled swipes at the Kentucky Republican. The acrimony comes as Massie continues to push for a vote on his bipartisan resolution calling for the release of documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case, a measure many Republicans are opposed to. Massie is vowing to use a discharge petition to force a vote on the measure, something rarely used by a member of the majority.

What is this guy doing?

