Federal Judges Thought They Got Rid of One of Trump's US Attorneys. The...
Obama Gives Worthless Response to Trump's Russiagate Allegations
Court Responds to Bondi's Request to Unseal Epstein Grand Jury Testimonies
VIP
CNN’s Extremism ‘Expert’ Reverts to the Lab Leak Theory Being Racist in Order...
VIP
Is the Los Angeles Gun Permitting Process 'Designed to Fail'?
Massive Manhattan Bomb Plot Thwarted
Trump White House Boots WSJ from Scotland Trip Over 'Fake' Epstein Story
Trump Announces Major Japan Trade Deal
'No One Is Above the Law': Speaker Johnson Signals Obama Could Face Subpoena...
US Citizen Hosam Sayara Slain by Alleged Jihadists in Syria
Court Backs Trump’s Plan To End TPS for Afghans & Cameroonians
VIP
Tlaib Urges Socialist to Run for Senate, But Won’t Endorse Him Yet in...
Two Weeks Notice? Republicans Call for MN State Senator to Resign Immediately
Trump Targets Education Bureaucracy With New Rescissions Package
Tipsheet

Tulsi Gabbard Is Going to Make Obama Eat His Words Tomorrow

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 22, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

President Trump went nuclear on Barack Obama, claiming the recent trove of documents released by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is proof that he was the ringleader. The president accused Mr. Obama of treason. 

Advertisement

“Barack Hussein Obama is the ringleader. Hillary Clinton was right there with him and so was Sleepy Joe Biden, and so were the rest of them — Comey, Clapper, the whole group. And they tried to rig an election and they got caught." 

Well, as Jeff wrote earlier, it got Obama to respond: 

Well, there’s a problem—he should’ve kept his mouth shut because DNI Gabbard said tonight that another document dump is coming tomorrow, one that will shut up the former president.  

“We will be releasing further documents tomorrow that will refute that statement,” she said on Newsmax. 

Recommended

Federal Judges Thought They Got Rid of One of Trump's US Attorneys. The DOJ Just Responded. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

We will be pulling a whole host of statements that were made by the Obama administration, by Hillary Clinton, by senior Democratic officials, by their friends in the media that state over and over again, after this Jan. 2017 manufactured intelligence document was created, that repeat the narrative, and I’m looking at my notes here; New York Times says Russian hackers worked to aid Trump in the election. 

Hillary Clinton said she would’ve won the 2016 election if it weren’t for these phantom Russian hackers. 

Gabbard has the documents. She has the receipts. And justice is coming.  


Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Federal Judges Thought They Got Rid of One of Trump's US Attorneys. The DOJ Just Responded. Matt Vespa
Obama Gives Worthless Response to Trump's Russiagate Allegations Jeff Charles
Massive Manhattan Bomb Plot Thwarted Sarah Arnold
Claims of Stephen Colbert Having a #1 Show Is the Joke As Data Shows the True Leader in the Ratings Brad Slager
Trump Announces Major Japan Trade Deal Sarah Arnold
This College Just Found Out It's a Bad Idea to Punish Students for Condemning Hamas Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Federal Judges Thought They Got Rid of One of Trump's US Attorneys. The DOJ Just Responded. Matt Vespa
Advertisement