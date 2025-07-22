Tulsi Gabbard Is Going to Make Obama Eat His Words Tomorrow

President Trump went nuclear on Barack Obama, claiming the recent trove of documents released by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is proof that he was the ringleader. The president accused Mr. Obama of treason.

“Barack Hussein Obama is the ringleader. Hillary Clinton was right there with him and so was Sleepy Joe Biden, and so were the rest of them — Comey, Clapper, the whole group. And they tried to rig an election and they got caught."

Barack Obama can't lie himself out of this one. Tulsi Gabbard has the receipts!pic.twitter.com/6cQPhna3Iv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 22, 2025

Well, as Jeff wrote earlier, it got Obama to respond:

🚨 OBAMA: "These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction." https://t.co/dm8DpXyNAl pic.twitter.com/c6yCqPrNIT — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) July 22, 2025

Well, there’s a problem—he should’ve kept his mouth shut because DNI Gabbard said tonight that another document dump is coming tomorrow, one that will shut up the former president.

“We will be releasing further documents tomorrow that will refute that statement,” she said on Newsmax.

🚨 BREAKING: DNI Tulsi Gabbard just said *TOMORROW* she is releasing more Trump-Russia 2016 Hoax Files that directly "REFUTE" Barack Hussein Obama's statement today.



Holy smokes, Tulsi came ready.



"We will be releasing further documents tomorrow that will REFUTE that… pic.twitter.com/lsfvHV1s8g — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 22, 2025

We will be pulling a whole host of statements that were made by the Obama administration, by Hillary Clinton, by senior Democratic officials, by their friends in the media that state over and over again, after this Jan. 2017 manufactured intelligence document was created, that repeat the narrative, and I’m looking at my notes here; New York Times says Russian hackers worked to aid Trump in the election.

Hillary Clinton said she would’ve won the 2016 election if it weren’t for these phantom Russian hackers.

Gabbard has the documents. She has the receipts. And justice is coming.

