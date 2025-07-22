VIP
It's Time to Investigate and Charge the True Ringleader of the Russian Collusion...
CNN's Scott Jennings Said Trump Delivered on This Promise...and Mayhem Ensued

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 22, 2025 12:50 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

There's so much winning going on with the Trump administration that some great clips unfortunately fall by the wayside. That doesn’t mean we can’t revisit them. Liberals are so Trump deranged, so laughably detached from reality that they’re arguing that egg prices aren’t down. On July 15, that’s what was the crux of this segment on CNN, where liberal Julie Roginsky tried to argue that Trump hadn’t fulfilled his promise to lower egg prices.  

It's wild stuff. First, let’s not forget that Trump has brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, obliterated Iran’s nuclear weapons programs, ended the war between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, got more defense spending guarantees from NATO members, cut taxes, kicked illegals off Medicaid, secured our border, reduced inflation, and has kept job creation steady and strong. He has also lowered the price of eggs. Scott Jennings made the point that egg prices are down, and they are, which led to this panel imploding: 

Kamala Harris, What Possessed You to Post This?
This panel focused on pricing under Biden and prior to the avian flu outbreak, which resulted in the loss of over 40 million laying hens. The price of eggs has decreased by 25.72% since reaching a peak of $6.22. 

Donald Trump promised lower egg prices, and he has delivered on this promise so far. 

I mean, what the hell is this? Egg prices have been down for months. 

"One of the most dishonest things I’ve ever seen out there. Just wild," Scott tweeted regarding this panel. "Under Trump, eggs are down. I feel like I’m losing my mind."

