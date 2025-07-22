CNN's Scott Jennings Said Trump Delivered on This Promise...and Mayhem Ensued

There's so much winning going on with the Trump administration that some great clips unfortunately fall by the wayside. That doesn’t mean we can’t revisit them. Liberals are so Trump deranged, so laughably detached from reality that they’re arguing that egg prices aren’t down. On July 15, that’s what was the crux of this segment on CNN, where liberal Julie Roginsky tried to argue that Trump hadn’t fulfilled his promise to lower egg prices.

It's wild stuff. First, let’s not forget that Trump has brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, obliterated Iran’s nuclear weapons programs, ended the war between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, got more defense spending guarantees from NATO members, cut taxes, kicked illegals off Medicaid, secured our border, reduced inflation, and has kept job creation steady and strong. He has also lowered the price of eggs. Scott Jennings made the point that egg prices are down, and they are, which led to this panel imploding:

This CNN panel cannot come to grips with reality. They are all saying that egg prices are up under Donald Trump, but only if you use year-over-year data.



To be clear, @ScottJenningsKY rightfully pointed out that Trump has kept true to his promise to bring egg prices down. They… pic.twitter.com/dYP8mpXZVs — Media Lies (@MediasLies) July 16, 2025

One of the most dishonest things I’ve ever seen out there. Just wild. Under Trump, eggs are down. I feel like I’m losing my mind! https://t.co/lj45lmkMzT — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 16, 2025

This panel focused on pricing under Biden and prior to the avian flu outbreak, which resulted in the loss of over 40 million laying hens. The price of eggs has decreased by 25.72% since reaching a peak of $6.22. Donald Trump promised lower egg prices, and he has delivered on this promise so far.

I mean, what the hell is this? Egg prices have been down for months.

"GOOD NEWS": Wholesale egg prices continue to fall — dropping for three straight weeks, including a $2.70 drop over the past week alone.



Promises Made, Promises Kept. pic.twitter.com/vRbXED8wD2 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 17, 2025

.@MariaBartiromo: "There's no other way to look at this first 100 days other than a huge success... Look at the President's two top issues: immigration and inflation. Border crossings are down 99%... The prices of eggs are down 50%. Look at mortgage rates are down, look at oil… pic.twitter.com/xrWYmWteHu — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 29, 2025

*Clears throat* Yes



Egg prices are down 60.458% since Donald J Trump became president.



The math, because Democrats are dense:



- Jan 21, 2025: $6.55

- July 7, 2025: $2.59



(2.59-6.55)/6.55 = -60.458% pic.twitter.com/mmxgIbLjqC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 7, 2025

Wait... the legacy news has stayed off of egg prices for a while now.



The data shows that it's dropped an additional 12.7% in the month of April alone.



Another panic narrative DEBUNKED. pic.twitter.com/rIjKS5dT9u — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 13, 2025

"One of the most dishonest things I’ve ever seen out there. Just wild," Scott tweeted regarding this panel. "Under Trump, eggs are down. I feel like I’m losing my mind."

