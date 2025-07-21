Six Months of Winning: Even Liberal Hosts Can't Deny Trump's Impact Thus Far

America is back.

I’m not tired of winning. Not even close. The second Trump presidency has reached the six-month mark, and the wins could scale the Empire State Building. Joe Biden laughably claimed he was the most accomplished president ever. That’s facially untrue. We’ve undone every destructive policy Biden enacted, and by that, I mean his staff, since Biden was mentally degraded.

President Trump has cut taxes, kicked illegal aliens off Medicaid, and secured our border with the reconciliation package. He initiated the first slate of DOGE cuts under the rescissions package. Trump flew to NATO where he secured more defensive spending guarantees from member states, ended the war between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, secured new trade deals with Vietnam, the UK, and Indonesia, obliterated Iran’s nuclear program, established the first regulations for cryptocurrency, restored sanity to women’s sports, the ICE raids, and clinching significant wins at the Supreme Court. Little rogue district judges are annoying, but they can only delay the process. They cannot stop us. There’s more here, but the fact remains that not even liberal hosts can deny that what Trump is doing is consequential.

"Wow, a lot can happen in just six months," says CNN's Jake Tapper.



"In truth, there is a lot to celebrate. Here are Trump's list of wins. This is not a complete list — but it is very impressive."



The Golden Age is upon us, folks. And where have liberals been this entire time? Whining and frothing at the mouth over nothing. Only a 2025 Democrat would find it reprehensible that we stopped Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Cry more, libs. We're in control now, and we're leading this nation out of the woke, economic funk that you left behind.

What Trump is doing, dare I say, might be worth a third term.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

