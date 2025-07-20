Trump's Approval Has Gone UP Since the Epstein Files Circus

The Jeffrey Epstein circus is supposedly going to be Donald Trump’s undoing. Democrats are trying to make it a thing, and some loud voices online have been saying the same on the MAGA side. Supposedly, it’s going to sink the GOP in the midterms as this has fractured the base. But has it? Not really. Trump’s approval numbers have gone up. Right now, he’s at the height of his popularity among Republican voters:

“If anything, Donald Trump’s approval rating has GONE UP since this whole Epstein saga started. He is at the apex… of his popularity with Republican voters.”



“You just proved that not everything online is real.”



LMAO. 😭 pic.twitter.com/VUn0tn1AAD — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 17, 2025

And now, even those on the MAGA side who’ve been incensed over how the Trump Justice Department has handled the Epstein case are now united behind the president since The Wall Street Journal pushed a total fake news story about the president sending the dead New York financier a typewritten birthday message in 2003. It was for Epstein’s 50th birthday, but the letter isn’t in the article. When asked to produce a copy by the Trump White House, the Journal stated that it didn’t even possess it. Trump is well-known for being someone who writes messages by hand.

With the media trying to pull another ‘flood the zone’ operation a la Russian collusion hoax, House Republicans voted in the Rules Committee to release all credible evidence on the Epstein case. The only difference between this amendment and the one congressional Democrats are pushing is that it precludes files that are unverifiable or false, because we all know the Left is lusting to weaponize false information to recycle another hoax against the president.

The release of the Russian collusion documents from Tulsi Gabbard’s office clearly shows the lengths that Democrats will go to hold onto power, or how they’ll act if they lose it.

