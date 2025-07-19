Watch This GOP Senator Cook the WSJ Over the Trump-Epstein Birthday Card Hoax
BRUTAL: Scott Bessent Just Bulldozed Janet Yellen

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 19, 2025 6:55 AM
Does Janet Yellen speak with Scott Bessent? You’d think there’s some collegiality among secretaries of the treasury, past and present. Not here. Ms. Yellen is still sour over Mr. Bessent overhauling her agenda at the Treasury Department. She also hit Bessent for torching her China policy, and that’s when Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent came in with a bulldozer:

She left us with the largest deficit to GDP in American peacetime history… I couldn't even tell you what Secretary Yellen’s China policy was, aside from consuming beer and mushrooms.

The Daily Caller has more

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent blasted former Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in response to her criticizing the Trump administration’s economic and trade policies in an interview with the Wire China published Friday. 

Yellen, who served as treasury secretary from 2021 to 2025 under the Biden administration, told the Wire China that she does not currently talk to Bessent at all, claiming that he has “succeeded in undoing everything that was a priority of mine at [the] Treasury [Department].” She added that “this goes well beyond China.” 

“It goes to reforms of the Internal Revenue Service, an international tax treaty with 137 countries that we negotiated, our attempts to evolve the agendas of the World Bank and IMF [International Monetary Fund] to address global public goods like preparing for pandemics and addressing climate change,” Yellen told the outlet. “All of that is completely dead. I don’t think he needs my advice on that.” 

[…] 

“Sadly, these bitter comments come as no surprise,” Bessent told the Wire China. “Secretary Yellen’s greatest priority, when she actually visited the Treasury building, was leaving me and the American people with the largest deficit to GDP [gross domestic product] in American history when our country was not at war or in a recession.”

Tulsi Gabbard Releases New Docs on the Russian Collusion Hoax. Guess Who's the Primary Suspect. Matt Vespa
My word, Mr. Secretary. Also, Scott Bessent is a low-key hilarious figure in the Trump administration.

 

