INSANE: That Illegal Joe Biden Allowed Into the Country Who Posed as a Student Also Owned a Gun

It’s one of many insane stories emanating from Joe Biden’s intentional invasion that he permitted during his failed presidency. Biden’s clown crew allowed millions of illegals to swarm the border, which contributed to Democrats getting creamed in the 2024 elections. Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) was curious about one case, where an illegal, Anthony Emmanuel Labrador-Sierra, 24, was posing as a high schooler in Perrysburg, Ohio, who was busted, among other things, for being in possession of a firearm.

This man was allowed to invade our communities by Joe Biden. The Ohio Republican thanked the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security for bringing this creep to justice:

Today, following Senator Bernie Moreno’s (R-Ohio) call for a full investigation of an illegal immigrant arrested in Ohio posing as a high school student for over a year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has revealed that Anthony Emmanuel Labrador-Sierra is now accused of illegal possession of a firearm. Joe Biden allowed him to remain in our country after his illegal entry.

Insanity: an illegal migrant Joe Biden allowed into the country infiltrated an Ohio high school & impersonated a student. After I called for an investigation, the FBI revealed he was armed & dangerous.



Thank you to @Kash_Patel & @KristiNoem for their tireless pursuit of justice. pic.twitter.com/jY9MtDGlgw — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) July 17, 2025

Here's the original press release from the DOJ back in May:

A Venezuelan man residing in Perrysburg, Ohio, has been accused of lying on immigration forms and on applications to purchase a firearm. Anthony Emmanuel Labrador-Sierra, 24, was charged by criminal complaint today for possession of a firearm by an alien unlawfully in the United States, making false statements during the purchase of a firearm and for using false documents. According to the criminal complaint and underlying affidavit, Perrysburg Schools reported to the Perrysburg Police Department that they had received information that Labrador-Sierra, a student attending Perrysburg High School, was actually a 24-year-old man who enrolled under false pretenses. Labrador-Sierra is also alleged to have submitted false material information to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services about his date of birth in connection with applications for Temporary Protective Status and Employment Authorization Documents in 2024 and 2025. The complaint further alleges that Labrador-Sierra does not have lawful status to purchase, own or possess a firearm in the United States, and that he submitted false information on the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Form 4473 to purchase a firearm. Among the alleged false statements he submitted when he purchased a Taurus 9mm, semiautomatic pistol from a licensed firearms dealer, were that he attested to being a United States citizen or national. If convicted, Labrador-Sierra faces up to 15 years in prison for possession of a firearm by an alien; 10 years in prison for making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm; and up to five years in prison for using false documents.

Do we deport right now? Or do we try, convict, let him serve his sentence, and then deport him?

