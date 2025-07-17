Trump Admin Strikes Another Blow Against Tren de Aragua
White House Reveals How Many Illegal Aliens Have Self Deported
Gavin Newsom Just Lost Another Battle to Trump
Lawmakers Propose Bill Granting Legal Status to Millions of Illegal Immigrants
Minnesota Man Who Allegedly Assassinated a State Lawmaker and Her Husband Has Been...
This Person Thought He Would Burn Down a Local GOP Headquarters – It...
Democrats Face 72 Percent Disapproval, and This Is the Plan?
Zohran Mamdani Loves Other People’s Money—Starting With His Parents'
A New Survey of the NYC Mayor's Race Dropped This Week
Minneapolis Mayoral Candidate's Claim About the 'Real Domestic Threat' Is Circulating Agai...
Hunter Biden: 'We Lost the Last Election Because...'
Democratic Reps Outraged Over Toilets at Alligator Alcatraz
US Appeals Court Allows This State to Restrict the Abortion Pill
Hey, Chuck, This You?
Tipsheet

Zohran Mamdani Hobnobs With Congressional Dems...and This Take Was Particularly Interesting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 17, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

You knew this day was coming in DC: New York City Democratic Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani hobnobbed with congressional Democrats over breakfast yesterday. It was closed-door, so the ardent communist could tell Democrats, desperate for hope, that he’s the future or something. Mamdani is an antisemite, who wishes he could scream ‘globalize the intifada,’ who also has two whack jobs for parents who are also antagonistic to Israel; his father’s take on suicide bombings is insane. Alas, he’s winning over all the right people on the Hill. The usual lefty crew is ga-ga over him, but one Democrat congressman had a take that was remarkable, and not in a good way (via The Hill) [emphasis mine]:

Advertisement

Democratic members of the House praised New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani following a closed-door breakfast he held in Washington along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday.  

[…]

Mamdani has faced scrutiny since his win over his status as a democratic socialist and his avoidance of condemning the phrase “globalize the intifada,” which some pro-Palestinian activists have used amid the war between Israel and Hamas.  

But the early reception from lawmakers in attendance at the breakfast has appeared to be positive. NewsNation reported some comments from House members on the way out included that the meeting went “well” and that Mamdani is “inspiring.”  

They reportedly said the “globalize the intifada” phrase wasn’t discussed.  

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), the ranking member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said in a post on the social platform X that Mamdani received an “energetic and welcoming” reception at the breakfast and thanked Ocasio-Cortez for organizing the event. 

“Proud of our Democratic nominee for NYC Mayor. Let’s win!” Garcia said.  

[…]

 Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), a former chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, called the meeting “fantastic,” telling reporters on the way out that Mamdani is talented, smart and authentic. She said the 33-year-old is bringing together “anybody who can see the reality of the success of his candidacy and his campaign.”  

She added that anyone who is choosing not to endorse Mamdani is “missing an opportunity.” 

Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) told NewsNation that one possible vulnerability for Mamdani is that people above 40 years old may have a different association with the word “socialism,” as some think of former communist leaders such as Joseph Stalin and Fidel Castro. But, he said, Ocasio-Cortez said young people view it as meaning battling corruption and fighting for workers.  

Recommended

This Person Thought He Would Burn Down a Local GOP Headquarters – It Didn't Go As Planned Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Oh, that’s great. First, the intifada talk was nixed because everyone in that room agreed with the slogan. Second, Mr. Takano is a mobile Pyongyang politburo, as that spin on Mamdani’s communist leanings is unfounded. He later said that Mamdani was not a socialist but a small c capitalist—whatever that means.  

They just like the guy because he proved there are enough idiots who helped this guy get over the top in a primary; therefore, they don’t need to moderate and can double down on their trash public policy ideas. This political event occurs when enough parents pay for their blue-haired children’s rent in the Big Apple.

 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Person Thought He Would Burn Down a Local GOP Headquarters – It Didn't Go As Planned Jeff Charles
Can We Get Out of This Without a Civil War? Kurt Schlichter
Hey, Chuck, This You? Guy Benson
White House Reveals How Many Illegal Aliens Have Self Deported Katie Pavlich
Trump Admin Strikes Another Blow Against Tren de Aragua Katie Pavlich
Democrats Face 72 Percent Disapproval, and This Is the Plan? Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Person Thought He Would Burn Down a Local GOP Headquarters – It Didn't Go As Planned Jeff Charles
Advertisement