Zohran Mamdani Hobnobs With Congressional Dems...and This Take Was Particularly Interesting

You knew this day was coming in DC: New York City Democratic Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani hobnobbed with congressional Democrats over breakfast yesterday. It was closed-door, so the ardent communist could tell Democrats, desperate for hope, that he’s the future or something. Mamdani is an antisemite, who wishes he could scream ‘globalize the intifada,’ who also has two whack jobs for parents who are also antagonistic to Israel; his father’s take on suicide bombings is insane. Alas, he’s winning over all the right people on the Hill. The usual lefty crew is ga-ga over him, but one Democrat congressman had a take that was remarkable, and not in a good way (via The Hill) [emphasis mine]:

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D) calls Muslim Socialist NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani "authentic" and "inspiring."



Just to remind everyone, Mamdani wants to:

-Defund the police

-Kick "fascist" ICE out of New York

-Release all the criminals from prison

-Not prosecute crime… pic.twitter.com/1FHAEIqOC9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 16, 2025

Bernie Sanders attacks Dem leadership for refusing to endorse Mamdani; pledges to go all-out to help him win:



"I'm going to do everything I can to see that Zohran becomes the next mayor of New York!"



Bernie gets very excited when talking about his comrade Mamdani. pic.twitter.com/Sr5615KvPH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 12, 2025

Democratic members of the House praised New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani following a closed-door breakfast he held in Washington along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday. […] Mamdani has faced scrutiny since his win over his status as a democratic socialist and his avoidance of condemning the phrase “globalize the intifada,” which some pro-Palestinian activists have used amid the war between Israel and Hamas. But the early reception from lawmakers in attendance at the breakfast has appeared to be positive. NewsNation reported some comments from House members on the way out included that the meeting went “well” and that Mamdani is “inspiring.” They reportedly said the “globalize the intifada” phrase wasn’t discussed. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), the ranking member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said in a post on the social platform X that Mamdani received an “energetic and welcoming” reception at the breakfast and thanked Ocasio-Cortez for organizing the event. “Proud of our Democratic nominee for NYC Mayor. Let’s win!” Garcia said. […] Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), a former chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, called the meeting “fantastic,” telling reporters on the way out that Mamdani is talented, smart and authentic. She said the 33-year-old is bringing together “anybody who can see the reality of the success of his candidacy and his campaign.” She added that anyone who is choosing not to endorse Mamdani is “missing an opportunity.” Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) told NewsNation that one possible vulnerability for Mamdani is that people above 40 years old may have a different association with the word “socialism,” as some think of former communist leaders such as Joseph Stalin and Fidel Castro. But, he said, Ocasio-Cortez said young people view it as meaning battling corruption and fighting for workers.

Oh, that’s great. First, the intifada talk was nixed because everyone in that room agreed with the slogan. Second, Mr. Takano is a mobile Pyongyang politburo, as that spin on Mamdani’s communist leanings is unfounded. He later said that Mamdani was not a socialist but a small c capitalist—whatever that means.

Dem Rep Mark Takano, after meeting with Mamdani:



“This guy is not a communist. He's not a socialist. He's an advocate for capitalism."



Say what? 😂 pic.twitter.com/mtjYv5hEwT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 17, 2025

They just like the guy because he proved there are enough idiots who helped this guy get over the top in a primary; therefore, they don’t need to moderate and can double down on their trash public policy ideas. This political event occurs when enough parents pay for their blue-haired children’s rent in the Big Apple.

