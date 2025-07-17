How This GOP Senator Reacted to the Dems' Tantrum on the Judiciary Committee...
The Reactions to the WSJ's Trainwreck Trump-Epstein Story Are Hilarious

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 17, 2025 10:35 PM
Again, I can’t believe we all waited for this bombshell Trump-Epstein story to drop, only for it to be a total dud. Oh, wait, I can believe it because we’ve all been through this during the Russian collusion hoax. The Wall Street Journal better get its lawyers mobilized because a lawsuit from President Trump is coming. The paper alleged that Trump sent a “bawdy” letter to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003.  

All encounters between the two men occurred before the 2008 fallout and when Mr. Epstein’s sordid and aberrant sexual appetites for minors were revealed. They describe this letter, but don’t publish it. Even Elon Musk, who is no longer in favor with the Trump camp, threw cold water on the story, casting doubt on the entire premise. The letter apparently is a doodle of a woman—you could imagine how people reacted to this:

Trump has ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to release any credible evidence relating to the Jeffrey Epstein case, specifically the grand jury testimony, which will need the approval of a judge.

