The Reactions to the WSJ's Trainwreck Trump-Epstein Story Are Hilarious

Again, I can’t believe we all waited for this bombshell Trump-Epstein story to drop, only for it to be a total dud. Oh, wait, I can believe it because we’ve all been through this during the Russian collusion hoax. The Wall Street Journal better get its lawyers mobilized because a lawsuit from President Trump is coming. The paper alleged that Trump sent a “bawdy” letter to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003.

All encounters between the two men occurred before the 2008 fallout and when Mr. Epstein’s sordid and aberrant sexual appetites for minors were revealed. They describe this letter, but don’t publish it. Even Elon Musk, who is no longer in favor with the Trump camp, threw cold water on the story, casting doubt on the entire premise. The letter apparently is a doodle of a woman—you could imagine how people reacted to this:

Hey Wall Street Journal…



I found another one in my attic!!!



You guys are a joke pic.twitter.com/WGdp7NDWvW — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) July 18, 2025

The Senate Hearing: “If the stick don’t fit, you must acquit!” https://t.co/rJHFsz0Wm2 pic.twitter.com/LcoNNxBih1 — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) July 18, 2025

President Trump also sent me a birthday card with a bawdy message. Feel free to use on air @cnn & @msnbc. pic.twitter.com/MNXFGdcc0T — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 18, 2025

They finally got him pic.twitter.com/NrxMTBbNEt — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) July 18, 2025

Trump has ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to release any credible evidence relating to the Jeffrey Epstein case, specifically the grand jury testimony, which will need the approval of a judge.

