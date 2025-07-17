CNN Reporter Just Threw Cold Water on Dems' 2026 Midterm Chances...for Now

Sorry, Democrats, you’re not winning back control of Congress, at least not right now. The new numbers mirror the party’s dismal standing with voters. As of today, the election mirrors the 2024 election more than any of the blue wave years that liberals think they’re entitled to. Voters think you’re weird, and it shows. There are now more net pick-up opportunities for Republicans than Democrats.

The mass deportations haven’t hurt the GOP, nor has the reconciliation package. The economy is booming, inflation is low, wages are growing, job creation is solid, and gas prices are at their lowest than at any point under Biden. The GOP is very much in the game, as Democrats are only favored by two points in the generic ballot. As of now, it’s the same as it was in 2024. Liberals are still far behind in generating a blue wave this year. If you keep coddling insane communists, like Zohran Mamdani, don’t expect much ROI at the ballot box:

Reality check: Dems are way behind their 2006 & 2018 pace on the generic ballot at this point in the cycle.



Ahead by only 2 pt vs. 7 pt in 2006/2018 cycles.



Seat-by-seat analysis actually reveals more GOP pickup opportunities than Dems! Very much unlike 2006 & 2018 at this pt. pic.twitter.com/CRgXukTjz6 — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) July 16, 2025

Democrats hold a 19 percent approval rating with voters (via NY Post):

The job approval rating for congressional Democrats has plunged to another all-time low, with fewer than 2 in 10 Americans happy with their work on Capitol Hill. Only 19% of registered voters approve of the way Democrats in Congress are handling their job, a Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday found. The dismal rating for congressional Dems is the lowest ever recorded by the pollster, which first began asking the question in 2009.

Keep stacking wins, keep fighting for the Trump agenda, and let’s hope Jerome Powell cuts interest rates. This game isn’t over, and Democrats still haven’t won anything.

