One Dem Rep's Visit to 'Alligator Alcatraz' Was Peak Performance Art

You knew this was going to be another spectacle, but no one cares. No one. It’s built. More will likely be constructed during Donald Trump’s second presidency. Alligator Alcatraz is here to stay, a temporary stopover for undocumented immigrants being deported. The Democrats want you to think this is a concentration camp—it’s not. First, Barack Obama was the first to put people in cages. Second, you must put them somewhere; might as well use that sweet reconciliation package money to build more detention centers since we’re working to boot every illegal Joe Biden allowed into the country under his watch.

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) visited the facility and had an as expected reaction, claiming that no one with expired visas was there. It was brown people, and he saw himself in them. Dude, again, shut your face. We know you’re not white, Frost. It’s literally the most unsurprising thing about you. Also, yes, most of the people we’re saying hasta forever to are from Latin America, Asia, Africa, and the like—they’re going. If you’re here illegally, you’re being deported. It’s that simple, cope and seethe (via The Hill):

“Looking at the hundreds of men in there, I saw myself in those cages. I saw people who were my age, people who looked exactly like me,” Frost said during a Monday appearance on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show.” “And I thought when we were walking out of those doors of the — of the internment camp, I thought, I’m one of the only people that looks like me and that’s my age that’s going to actually walk out of this place without being deported or without being a staff member that’s not allowed to really talk about what’s going on in there,” he added. Frost is of Puerto Rican, Lebanese, and Haitian ancestry, according to his official website. […] “Everyone’s using different language, different names. I’m going with internment or even prison detention center because this — and this isn’t even a detention center, right? The thing people have to realize too is when an immigrant is being detained, they’re being detained because they’re going through the legal process of deportation,” Frost told Maddow. “They are not — have not been convicted of a crime. They’re not serving a sentence for a crime. And so they should not be treated in this way. And to be honest, even if you’re treated as a — even if you’ve been convicted of a crime in this country, you don’t — you shouldn’t be treated this way as well. The conditions were horrible,” he added.

Yep, goodbye, illegals. And ICE detention facilities are not concentration camps a la the Boer War. It’s a lie. Democrats lie, and far-left clowns, like Frost, excel at it. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) also visited the facility, appalled that people are brushing their teeth where they poop.

Yes, congresswoman—it’s called a bathroom.

