Charlie Kirk Reveals What He Thinks Is Behind Trump's Rationale Over the Epstein Files

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 16, 2025 5:35 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Salem Radio host Charlie Kirk peeled back the layers of the ongoing controversy surrounding the Epstein files. President Trump went nuclear on those pressing what he calls the Epstein hoax. Kirk expounded extensively on what he thinks is the rationale behind Trump’s moves on this matter. It’s worth a listen. In short, Trump doesn’t want a repeat of 2017, when he had to essentially quarantine his attorney general, which led to the Mueller probe and the derailing of his first administration. Kirk argues that’s not what the base wants; no one wants to implode the movement, though Democrats are now trying their best to use this Epstein case as a wedge.

The base sees the Epstein files to expose the Deep State, to hold them accountable, as many see the principals behind this story as the same folks who were behind Russiagate and the Butler assassination attempt. It’s a way to break the back of the Deep State’s hold on DC, maybe. The Jenga piece that could lead to it all crashing down—a true draining of the swamp. 

This story has become a significant point of contention for some of MAGA’s biggest supporters. There are many avenues to take here. Kirk is one of many voices on this, and NO ONE is saying we should forget those who were victimized by Jeffrey Epstein, the New York financier and convicted child predator. But some contacts had nothing to do with the creepiness of this man, and the Justice Department cannot accuse anyone without evidence. Any name on a document with Epstein is smeared as being part of those pedophilic activities—that’s a defamation lawsuit against the DOJ waiting to happen. 

Attorney General Pam Bondi royally screwed the pooch by overpromising, and now we’re left in this lurch where, frankly, the Trump administration should take its lumps and try to move on as best as it can. We still have core tenets of the Trump agenda to pass, plus the Biden autopen scandal, and the probes into James Comey and John Brennan to uncover. If Trump were to fire Bondi, that would mean another overhaul at the DOJ. Blessedly, that’s not going to happen, and FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino are also not resigning in protest to how the Justice Department has handled this case. 

Is Kirk right or wrong? Who knows, but it’s something to consider. We’re still likely not going to have any conclusion on this matter for quite some time.

DONALD TRUMP

