Here's the Full Letter the Minnesota Dem Assassin Suspect Sent to the FBI
Mike Johnson Wants Ghislaine Maxwell to Testify About Epstein List
WATCH: Police Footage Shows Arrest of Democrat State Lawmaker Who Burglarized Stepmother's...
VIP
Proof That the Autopen Scandal Is Serious Is Seen in the Unserious Way...
Dershowitz Says Trump Administration Is Not Hiding Epstein Files. Here's Who He Says...
UK Government Used Gag Order to Conceal Secret Evacuation of 24,000 Afghans Under...
Iranian Nationals Caught at U.S.-Canada Border Amid Rising Sleeper Cell Fears on U.S....
First Judge Nominated by Trump in Second Term Confirmed by Senate
Kash Patel Applauds Arrest of Ex-Marine Corps Accused of Shooting ICE Officers at...
At First House Media Row, GOP Lawmakers Applaud Trump’s Leadership in Early 2025
Trump: AOC and Jasmine Crockett Are 'Low IQ'
VIP
Man Arrested at Atlanta Airport Trying to Smuggle $3M in Drugs to Brazil
How Melania Pushed Trump to Get Tough on Putin
Trump Champions Second Industrial Revolution in Pittsburgh
Tipsheet

JD Vance Breaks Tie in Key Rescissions Package Vote in Senate After These Three Republicans Betrayed Us

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 15, 2025 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

There will always be three who give us heartburn. Shockingly, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who has become the new John McCain of the Senate regarding being a thorn in the side, opted not to break ranks on the recissions package, which codifies some $9 billion in cuts. The gutting of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and National Public Radio is included in this package, which barely advanced on a key vote to move the bill forward. Vice President JD Vance had to go up to the hill to break the 50-50 tie. Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Susan Collins (R-ME), and Mitch McConnell (R-KY) voted against advancing the bill (via WaPo):

Advertisement

Senate Republicans are racing to vote this week on whether to claw back $9 billion in foreign aid and funding for public broadcasting ahead of a crucial Friday deadline. 

The rescissions bill is a top priority for the Trump administration, which plans to use the same process to seek deeper cuts in the future if it passes. But some Senate Republicans have balked at the cuts, forcing Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-South Dakota) to reverse course on some of them Tuesday in an attempt to secure enough votes to pass the bill.

Senate Republicans said they would remove $400 million in cuts to the HIV/AIDS relief program known as PEPFAR from the $9.4 billion package. Russell Vought, the White House budget director, said Republicans had the votes to pass the bill after lunching Tuesday with Republican senators.

Recommended

Dershowitz Says Trump Administration Is Not Hiding Epstein Files. Here's Who He Says Is. Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

Murkowski is not pleased with the cuts to PBS and NPR and doesn’t want to be a team player in getting the core tenets of the Trump agenda through.

UPDATE: Second hurdle cleared, Senate begins debate on the package.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dershowitz Says Trump Administration Is Not Hiding Epstein Files. Here's Who He Says Is. Leah Barkoukis
Did Adam Schiff Commit Mortgage Fraud? Katie Pavlich
Trump's Most Aggressive Immigration Policy Yet Just Dropped Jeff Charles
Kash Patel Applauds Arrest of Ex-Marine Corps Accused of Shooting ICE Officers at Texas Detention Center Sarah Arnold
Here's the Full Letter the Minnesota Dem Assassin Suspect Sent to the FBI Matt Vespa
So, You Want to Be a Leftist, Huh Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dershowitz Says Trump Administration Is Not Hiding Epstein Files. Here's Who He Says Is. Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement