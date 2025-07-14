Gavin Newsom Had a Total Meltdown Over JD Vance's Disney Visit. The VP's Response Was Gold.

Vice President JD Vance strolled through Disneyland during a trip to southern California, which triggered all the right people (via KTLA):

Vice President JD Vance was seen strolling through Disneyland while on a trip to Southern California Saturday. The Vice President, his wife Usha and two of their children were seen walking through Bayou Country. The user who posted the video to X that was obtained by KTLA — @DisneyScoopGuy — said in a separate post that Vance and his family rode Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. A third post from the same user showed Vance and his family going to the high-end 21 Royal restaurant located within the park.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom had a total meltdown over the visit.

JD is back in California. He won’t take the time to debate and defend gutting our Medicaid system, taking away kids school meals, militarizing America’s streets, or adding trillions to the debt. Instead, he’s off to Disneyland. Probably to detain Mickey Mouse at this rate.

Later, the governor’s account tweeted:

Hope you enjoy your family time, [Vice President] JD Vance. The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t.

Cry more, man. The deportations will continue, and, as Border Czar Tom Homan said, families can be deported together. The vice president also had the perfect response: “Had a great time, thanks.”

Nobody can hear you, Gavin. Nobody cares, nothing will come of it.

Pretty much, Vance did this: