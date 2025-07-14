Elmo Says 'Kill All Jews': Sesame Street Character's Twitter Account Got Hacked Yesterday

Everyone wants to ‘kill the Jews.’ It was a maniacal tenet of the Nazis and Hamas. Now, Sesame Street characters are getting in on this genocidal trend, but not really. The account for Elmo got hacked yesterday, and the posts went full Hitler. Control was quickly reacquired, and the offensive posts were deleted, but the Internet is forever.

BREAKING: Official Elmo account hacked pic.twitter.com/a4SxYU0NdA — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 13, 2025

It did lead to some funny reactions:

This isn't the first time Elmo has done something like this https://t.co/2kuDfghmep pic.twitter.com/EKNNkpzq2g — Grim (@Warg_28) July 13, 2025

PBS after seeing the Elmo tweetspic.twitter.com/e53w52mzSw — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) July 14, 2025

Elmo said some pretty rough stuff before this in an old interview on the Daily Show. The signs were there. https://t.co/Nuu6XQgBMH pic.twitter.com/0lHK5GqRM2 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 14, 2025

Elmo would win at least 10% in a nationwide Democratic primary based on these tweets alone pic.twitter.com/LVWTHifPCQ — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) July 14, 2025

Elmo on a random Sunday evening in July https://t.co/bupnFHkEov https://t.co/UXM8n2VhoI — lusty 🗡️ (@lusttyy_) July 13, 2025

TFW Elmo becomes a @Columbia University student pic.twitter.com/3QXDsKoWmq — John Hasson (@SonofHas) July 14, 2025

“When Elmo look back Elmo realize Churchill was the great villain of WW2” pic.twitter.com/5jZKIxr8F8 — Magills (@magills_) July 14, 2025

It is exactly as you say, Tucker. They want to cancel Elmo but all Elmo do is criticize Zionism. Elmo wonders who really pulls strings and controls those who are in power. pic.twitter.com/xqRwXh8txK — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 14, 2025

Kristallnacht came to Sesame Street yesterday. What a mess it left.