Elmo Says 'Kill All Jews': Sesame Street Character's Twitter Account Got Hacked Yesterday

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 14, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Victoria Will, File

Everyone wants to ‘kill the Jews.’ It was a maniacal tenet of the Nazis and Hamas. Now, Sesame Street characters are getting in on this genocidal trend, but not really. The account for Elmo got hacked yesterday, and the posts went full Hitler. Control was quickly reacquired, and the offensive posts were deleted, but the Internet is forever.

It did lead to some funny reactions:

Kristallnacht came to Sesame Street yesterday. What a mess it left.

Tags:

CONSERVATISM

