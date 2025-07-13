Remember How the Media Covered Trump's Assassination Attempt at Butler? Here's a Refresher...
Read Trump's Remarks on the One-Year Anniversary of the Butler Assassination Attempt

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 13, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump enjoyed the FIFA Club World Cup at Giants Stadium today. It was remarkably different than what happened last year—dodging an assassin’s bullet at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Firefighter Corey Comperatore died in the crossfire. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by federal agents during the attack, perched on an unsecured rooftop less than 500 yards from the main rally stage. It was a miracle Trump survived. The president issued this message on this somber anniversary.

“It remains my firm conviction that God alone saved me that day,” wrote the president. It’s hard to argue with that.

One year ago today, at 6:11 pm—eight minutes after taking the stage on the grounds of Butler Farms to address thousands of Americans gathered at a campaign rally—rifle fire broke out, and an assassin’s bullet came within a quarter inch of ending my life and silencing our movement to restore American greatness.  Yet, by the hand of providence and the grace of Almighty God, my life was spared.  As we commemorate one year since the harrowing events of July 13, 2024, we reaffirm that the American spirit has and will always triumph over forces of evil and destruction. 

Those who carry scars from that July evening defended our Republic during one of our Nation’s darkest hours—running to the injured amid chaos and uncertainty to provide comfort and lifesaving care.  Doctors and first responders rushed to help the wounded, rallygoers guided their fellow citizens to safety, and patriots raised their fists in the air in an outpouring of support and national pride.  These men and women arrived at the rally grounds as ordinary Americans, but left as heroes.  They represent the very best of our Nation, and we are forever indebted for their kindness and compassion. 

However, one name stands above all for selfless service and ultimate sacrifice on that fateful day.  The world will never forget the tragic loss of Corey Comperatore, a firefighter, veteran, and devoted husband and father.  When gunfire erupted, Corey did not hesitate to protect his wife and two daughters.   He died a hero, and we are eternally grateful for his inspiring love, valor, and faithfulness. 

It remains my firm conviction that God alone saved me that day for a righteous purpose: to restore our beloved Republic to greatness and to rescue our Nation from those who seek its ruin.  One year after the attempt on my life in Butler, our country is in the midst of a new Golden Age.  History will remember the would-be assassin for his cowardice and failure, but the magnificent legacy of the heroes of July 13, 2024, will forever be etched upon the heart of our Nation.  Today, we pay tribute to their spirit of love, unity, and resilience—and we proclaim with one voice the epic battle cry that has reverberated all across the world: “Fight, fight, fight!” 

