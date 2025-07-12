Read the Note Some Laid Off State Department Staffer Left Behind. It's Hilarious.
So, That's How That Judge Who Shut Down ICE Raids in Southern CA Got Confirmed

Matt Vespa
July 12, 2025
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

It happened. That judge shut down Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in southern California last night. According to Fox News’ Bill Melugin, Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong drafted a tentative decision this week, which sides with the American Civil Liberties Union that virtually shuts down federal agents doing their jobs across several counties. Last night, she made that opinion official. It's absolute lunacy:

How did this person get confirmed? Well, ask the 25 Republican senators who never bothered to show up for her confirmation vote. I’m not kidding:

This isn’t the first time this will happen, nor will it be the last, sadly. Judge Amir Ali, who issued an injunction over Trump’s 90-day freeze on foreign aid in February, got through because then-outgoing Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) didn’t show up for work. If he voted against, the confirmation would’ve failed on a 50-50 vote.  Then-Vice President Kamala Harris was on vacation in Hawaii, and she wouldn’t have been around to break the tie. 

