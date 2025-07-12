So, That's How That Judge Who Shut Down ICE Raids in Southern CA Got Confirmed

It happened. That judge shut down Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in southern California last night. According to Fox News’ Bill Melugin, Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong drafted a tentative decision this week, which sides with the American Civil Liberties Union that virtually shuts down federal agents doing their jobs across several counties. Last night, she made that opinion official. It's absolute lunacy:

BREAKING: As we reported last night, LA federal judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong has now made her tentative order final, and is blocking the Trump administration, effective immediately, from carrying out some of the more controversial aspects of its immigration sweeps in LA. 👇🏻 https://t.co/g8cFNPehlj — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 12, 2025

How did this person get confirmed? Well, ask the 25 Republican senators who never bothered to show up for her confirmation vote. I’m not kidding:

BREAKING: @FoxNews has learned that LA federal judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong (Biden appointee), has written a tentative decision that sides w/ the ACLU & plaintiffs over the Trump administration & will potentially block DHS from carrying out arrests at Home Depots, car… pic.twitter.com/ReaEvWdjCA — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 10, 2025

Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong was only confirmed because 25 Republican Senators didn't show up to work on the day of the confirmation vote.



Had they showed up and voted against her, she would have not been confirmedhttps://t.co/Ox4r38L2z9 https://t.co/srzywk6FZB — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 11, 2025

This isn’t the first time this will happen, nor will it be the last, sadly. Judge Amir Ali, who issued an injunction over Trump’s 90-day freeze on foreign aid in February, got through because then-outgoing Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) didn’t show up for work. If he voted against, the confirmation would’ve failed on a 50-50 vote. Then-Vice President Kamala Harris was on vacation in Hawaii, and she wouldn’t have been around to break the tie.

BREAKING: The Senate has confirmed radical left-wing activist Amir H. Ali to serve as a LIFETIME District Judge for the District of Columbia by a narrow vote of 50-49.



This confirmation was made possible by the absence of @SenatorBraun (R-IN), who, if present, would have made… pic.twitter.com/AiXS4NeEUR — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) November 20, 2024

