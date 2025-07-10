The Usual Suspects (and Some New) in the Senate Are Threatening to Kill...
This Could Be the Most Insane Ruling From a Rogue Judge...And It Relates to ICE Raids in CA

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 10, 2025 7:30 PM
It’s ‘Battle: Los Angeles,’ except instead of American troops fighting an alien invasion, we must deal with these rogue lower court judges who are so far out of their depth that they’re losing sight of their function. Some of these clowns think they’re the executive, part of the imperial judiciary, which is what Justice Amy Coney Barrett warned about in the CASA decision, which severely curtailed a lower court’s ability to issue nationwide injunctions. 

The latest decision might be the most insane if it comes down; we don’t know. But Fox News’ Bill Melugin learned that Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong, whom Joe Biden appointed, might side with the American Civil Liberties Union in a legal action that will shut down Immigration and Customs Enforcement from enforcing the law in the greater Los Angeles area and most of southern California:

Fox News has learned that LA federal judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong (Biden appointee), has written a tentative decision that sides w/ the ACLU & plaintiffs over the Trump administration & will potentially block DHS from carrying out arrests at Home Depots, car washes, etc in the LA area.  

Sources who have reviewed Judge Frimpong’s tentative decision tell us her order will block ICE and Border Patrol from relying on race, Spanish speaking, location, and type of work when making immigration arrests.  

Additionally, DHS will be blocked from conducting stops of suspected illegal immigrants unless the agent has a reasonable suspicion that there is a violation of immigration law.  

The ACLU and a handful of plaintiffs sued the Trump administration, alleging they were doing “deportation dragnets” in LA by making mass arrests that were based only on skin color and race. 

The Trump administration DOJ denies this, saying all arrests are in accordance with the law and are based on the totality of the circumstances, including surveillance, intelligence, and locations where illegal immigrants are known to work or be hired. 

Judge Frimpong said in court today that her tentative decision is not final, and she can change her mind at any moment. She expects to make her final ruling tomorrow. 

But for now, this case is shaping up to be a loss for the Trump administration, which will undoubtedly appeal once it’s finalized. 

This ruling will affect the Central District of California (7 SoCal counties).  

The ACLU is expected to give a press conference here in downtown LA after today’s court hearing wraps up. 

That’s just absolute insanity. The Supreme Court needs to rein these people in; it’s becoming a constitutional crisis. 

