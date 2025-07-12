Here's What Led Senator Kennedy to Call This Anti-Trump Clown a Total Whack Job

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said something spot-on about this anti-Trump clown, though it was during a hearing that ironically was not about the president or the Russian collusion hoax. It was about cryptocurrency, and Kennedy was defending Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY). Richard Painter is a notable anti-Trump commentator and Russian collusion hoax peddler. He thought Trump was a Russian agent—we don’t need to relitigate this nonsense.

Painter accused Gillibrand of being bought off by the crypto bros, which did not sit well with Kennedy. He called on Painter to apologize, later calling him a total "whack job," which is when things went off the rails.

While this was a great exchange, the basis for the hearing was establishing a framework for cryptocurrency regulation (via Axios):