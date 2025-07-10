Brennan: I Don't Know Why They're Investigating Me for the Russia Intel Report I Might Have Lied About

Former CIA Director John Brennan is under investigation for alleged wrongdoing in the Russian collusion fiasco. He’s not happy about it, but it’s good that he has a safe space to vent and have a good cry about it. That oasis would be MSNBC, which he took to yesterday to claim that this probe into his activities in the Russia intelligence estimate was something out of an “authoritarian playbook,” or something. He also said he's "clueless" as to why he's under investigation.

John Boy, no one is above the law. You thought you could operate like a rogue agent, allegedly forcing the shoddy, unverified Trump dossier into the report, which lends it credibility. The analysts knew it was trash, and it was indeed so. The dossier was a Clinton campaign-funded opposition research project that was riddled with intentional Russian disinformation. And Brennan allegedly was behind forcing it in there, while denying such actions during his testimony to Congress in May of 2017. Lying to Congress is not good, John. Not good.

So, quit the ‘this is Nazi Germany’ overtones. You went outside the bounds of the law, got caught, and now you have to pay.

No one is above the law, you disgraceful, treasonous b*stard.