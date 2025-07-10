This Could Be the Most Insane Ruling From a Rogue Judge...And It Relates...
Tipsheet

You'll Never Guess What the Dem Senator Who Got Manhandled by Federal Agents Is Pushing for Right Now

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 10, 2025 9:00 PM
The whiplash is on maximum here. Not so long ago, if you weren’t wearing a mask, you were selfish, reckless, and not part of the ‘team’ trying to curb the spread of COVID. Quietly, liberals cheered that leftist rioters were protected by masking up during the riots of 2020. Now, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents masking up to protect themselves from being doxed by left-wing domestic terrorists, the Democratic Party has suddenly become the most virulent anti-maskers in the country. It’s truly amazing (and hilarious) stuff.

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) is now pushing for a law that would prohibit ICE agents from wearing masks and require them to display their identification on their uniforms. So, Democrats are now in favor of ID laws?

There’s a reason why ICE agents mask up, and Democrats know it, too. Unhinged leftists, aka Democratic Party voters, are targeting them. So, why are they trying to get them killed? They’ve already lit the fuse here. 

These people will get insane when their political lifeblood is threatened, and that’s allowing hordes of illegals to invade the country. 

