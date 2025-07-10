You'll Never Guess What the Dem Senator Who Got Manhandled by Federal Agents Is Pushing for Right Now

The whiplash is on maximum here. Not so long ago, if you weren’t wearing a mask, you were selfish, reckless, and not part of the ‘team’ trying to curb the spread of COVID. Quietly, liberals cheered that leftist rioters were protected by masking up during the riots of 2020. Now, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents masking up to protect themselves from being doxed by left-wing domestic terrorists, the Democratic Party has suddenly become the most virulent anti-maskers in the country. It’s truly amazing (and hilarious) stuff.

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) is now pushing for a law that would prohibit ICE agents from wearing masks and require them to display their identification on their uniforms. So, Democrats are now in favor of ID laws?

Sen. Padilla is begging for attention again:



He's introducing a BILL to REQUIRE ICE agents to NOT wear masks & have IDENTIFICATION on their uniforms.



This coming from the Senator who presides over a state that doesn't even require ID TO VOTE!?

Dems are FUMING over ICE agent's in masks.



Let's remember:



- Dems MANDATED masks during Covid.

- Dems REFUSE to require Voter ID in some states.

- Dems RELIGIOUSLY wear masks while protesting and rioting.



Now, they're calling for NO masks and PROOF of ID for ICE agents! 🤡

OH BOY: Dem Rep. Gomez says ICE is going after "Anybody that is brown, that looks like me, that can't pass as what they say is a typical American."



EYE ROLL. They're going after the 20 Million illegal aliens that Biden let sneak into this country. 🙄

There’s a reason why ICE agents mask up, and Democrats know it, too. Unhinged leftists, aka Democratic Party voters, are targeting them. So, why are they trying to get them killed? They’ve already lit the fuse here.

Acting U.S. Attorney Nancy Larson announces attempted murder charges against ten individuals involved in a coordinated attack on ICE officers in Alvarado, Texas:

"It was a planned ambush with the intent to kill ICE corrections officers."



"It was a planned ambush with the intent to kill ICE corrections officers." pic.twitter.com/8zu1M32BTx — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 8, 2025

This is the way: 10 charged with attempted murder of a federal officer in planned ambush of ICE facility that resulted in an officer shot in the neck. 11th charged with obstruction.

These people will get insane when their political lifeblood is threatened, and that’s allowing hordes of illegals to invade the country.

Real men don't hide their faces — Rep. Eric Swalwell

