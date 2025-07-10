A Disastrous Almost-Date in NYC That's Led to a 'Total Bats**t' Lawsuit

What is this story? It shows that, for now, at least, maybe dating outside your political preferences has become as treacherous as navigating the rivers of the Oregon Trail—you’re bound to get wrecked. This story, however, is a whole new level of crazy. You almost can’t make this up. This man dodged a bullet in what became the human centipede of dating disasters.

Advertisement

‘Murray Hill Guy’ was about to go on a date with ‘Julia’ when she asked him if he had voted for Zohran Mamdani, which Guy responded to by showing her that he had cancelled the dinner reservation. This led to a total meltdown, made worse by the fact that Guy had posted about it. It led to spurious allegations that he was cyberbullying her. Even her supposed friends contacted him to confirm that ‘Julia’ is a total headcase.

Dating in NYC summed up wtf 😒 pic.twitter.com/v3R9937zTk — Murray Hill Guy (@MurrayHillGuy1) June 25, 2025

Update: woke up to this… starting a gofundme to hire a lawyer.. 24 hours starts now? https://t.co/WkIKNtFoGB pic.twitter.com/gjUH6T6JXN — Murray Hill Guy (@MurrayHillGuy1) June 29, 2025

And yes, she filed a lawsuit against him. Luckily, Guy hired a First Amendment attorney, Marc Randazza, who responded with a flamethrower to the law firm representing ‘Julia,’ adding that he had shared an image of the chat with a humorous caption.

“That should have been the end of it. Instead, Julia then activated total-batshit mode, threatening to ‘call the police’ on him [Guy] for tweeting out the interaction.” The rest of the letter is gold:

Update… I am NOT backing down…I sent this back with the help from @marcorandazza https://t.co/9VWvhuuNr5 pic.twitter.com/eE595M2DML — Murray Hill Guy (@MurrayHillGuy1) July 9, 2025

That’s the Left in 2025—they’re unhinged and incapable of coping with much of anything. It’s no wonder that antidepressants and anxiety meds are being gobbled up like candy. I bet the customer base dominates the liberal enclave,s who are still shell-shocked over the return of Donald Trump.