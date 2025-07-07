The Latest Jeffrey Epstein Development Isn't Going to Sit Well With Some People
Tipsheet

Scott Bessent Quickly Obliterated This CNN Attack Line on the Reconciliation Bill

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 07, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent went on the Sunday Morning Talk shows to defend the reconciliation bill, which cut taxes, kicked illegals off Medicaid, and fully funded President Trump’s immigration enforcement initiatives. It made the Trump tax cuts permanent, which was a primary driver for the economic boom and job-creating climate generated under the first Trump presidency before a Chinese lab leak released the COVID pandemic.  

Bessent’s interview on CNN went as expected, with host Dana Bash quoting The Yale Budget Lab that claims the bill would only benefit the wealthy, which isn’t true. Bessent was prepared, adding that he can easily dismiss their findings—they’re all ex-Biden officials.  

“I'd encourage all your viewers to look at the composition of both the board and the staff,” he added.  

He also reminded viewers that work requirements for welfare are not alien concepts; Bill Clinton enacted them. 

Over at CBS News, host Weijia Jiang, filling in for Margaret Brennan, asked National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett about the law, who cleared up what these work requirements are, plus the misconceptions about the ‘millions are losing coverage’ panic line: 

Yeah, that doesn’t sound draconian to me.

Last, Bessent's breakdown of the lies about mass immigration and the economy was great:

DONALD TRUMP LIBERAL MEDIA RECONCILIATION

