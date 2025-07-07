Scott Bessent Quickly Obliterated This CNN Attack Line on the Reconciliation Bill

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent went on the Sunday Morning Talk shows to defend the reconciliation bill, which cut taxes, kicked illegals off Medicaid, and fully funded President Trump’s immigration enforcement initiatives. It made the Trump tax cuts permanent, which was a primary driver for the economic boom and job-creating climate generated under the first Trump presidency before a Chinese lab leak released the COVID pandemic.

Bessent’s interview on CNN went as expected, with host Dana Bash quoting The Yale Budget Lab that claims the bill would only benefit the wealthy, which isn’t true. Bessent was prepared, adding that he can easily dismiss their findings—they’re all ex-Biden officials.

🚨 LMAO! CNN's Dana Bash's talking point immediately SMACKED DOWN by Scott Bessent. She was not ready for this.



BASH: "The Yale Budget Lab says the richest Americans will see their income rise by nearly 2%. The lowest earning Americans will see their income drop by 3%..."… pic.twitter.com/58mVcWkaAR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 6, 2025

CNN’s Dana Bash to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent: Well, AcTuALly, I’m a small business expert.



“When I talk to small business owners, both doing interviews with them and just in and around in my life….” pic.twitter.com/50tFogum50 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 6, 2025

🚨 WATCH: @SecScottBessent just reminded CNN’s Dana Bash that Medicaid work requirements were "very popular under Bill Clinton... and popular under President Obama."



"Work requirements even poll well with the median Democratic voter." pic.twitter.com/bbCSlZQHxm — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) July 6, 2025

“I'd encourage all your viewers to look at the composition of both the board and the staff,” he added.

He also reminded viewers that work requirements for welfare are not alien concepts; Bill Clinton enacted them.

Over at CBS News, host Weijia Jiang, filling in for Margaret Brennan, asked National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett about the law, who cleared up what these work requirements are, plus the misconceptions about the ‘millions are losing coverage’ panic line:

Cut it for who, Politico? Bias of omission, 101… https://t.co/a6hjtzXFYP — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 6, 2025

NEC Director Kevin Hassett on Medicaid work requirements for able-bodied people:



"The work requirement is that you need to be looking for work — or even doing volunteer work ... the idea that that's going to cause a massive hemorrhaging in availability of insurance doesn't make… pic.twitter.com/Hcc0NsY4FI — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 6, 2025

HASSETT: "Our estimates are based on modeling that we used last time, when I was Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers ... we run the same models through this tax bill, it's even BETTER ... if you get 3% growth again, then that's more than $4T more in revenue than the CBO… pic.twitter.com/Am41VEp7V0 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 6, 2025

Yeah, that doesn’t sound draconian to me.

Last, Bessent's breakdown of the lies about mass immigration and the economy was great: