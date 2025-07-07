Health Care Welfare Panic
Judicial Coup: The Latest Restraining Order Against the Trump Agenda Is Totally Psychotic

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 07, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

There are no words here: the Trump White House is being attacked by an imperial judiciary, which the Supreme Court warned us about. The lower courts are now defying the Supreme Court on immigration orders. 

Now, they’re stepping into areas where they have no standing whatsoever, and it’s explicitly clear with this temporary restraining order issued against the defunding of Planned Parenthood, which was codified in the reconciliation bill that President Trump signed on Independence Day (via CBS News):

A judge on Monday temporarily barred the Trump administration from revoking Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood, partially freezing a provision of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act just days after President Trump signed it into law. 

The temporary restraining order by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani lasts 14 days and directs the Department of Health and Human Services to "take all steps necessary to ensure that Medicaid funding continues to be disbursed" to Planned Parenthood. The ruling, which came after a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood, doesn't apply to any other health care providers. 

The lawsuit takes aim at a portion of Mr. Trump's signature domestic policy bill that would cut off any federal Medicaid funding to groups "primarily engaged in family planning services, reproductive health, and related medical care" that provide abortions. 

The provision doesn't directly mention Planned Parenthood by name, but the group argues it's a "naked attempt to leverage the government's spending power to attack and penalize Planned Parenthood and impermissibly single it out for unfavorable treatment." 

Excuse me, Judge Indira Talwani, you know you got ahead of your skis here, right? You’re blocking Congress from defunding an organization funded by Congress. It passed as legislation—what is going on here?

