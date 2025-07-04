Abrego Garcia's El Salvador Prison Sob Story Has Quickly Imploded
Tipsheet

Wait...NYC's Communist Mayoral Candidate Applied to Columbia As a Black Man?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 04, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

It would be even more shocking if Zohran Mamdani weren’t abjectly insane. The hard left Democratic New York City mayoral candidate has an agenda that will essentially destroy the city, with actions to defund the police and install government-run grocery stores, to name a couple. He’s not a fan of Israel and is pretty much every horror you think of regarding the American Left. So, in keeping with that trend, are you shocked he tried to claim he was black when applying to Columbia University, because he did. Oh, I forgot—he also said he was Asian. Mamdani did not deny he did these things, and his explanation made for a good laugh (via NYT): 

As he runs for mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani has made his identity as a Muslim immigrant of South Asian descent a key part of his appeal. 

But as a high school senior in 2009, Mr. Mamdani, the Democratic nominee, claimed another label when he applied to Columbia University. Asked to identify his race, he checked a box that he was “Asian” but also “Black or African American,” according to internal data derived from a hack of Columbia University that was shared with The New York Times. 

Columbia, like many elite universities, used a race-conscious affirmative action admissions program at the time. Reporting that his race was Black or African American in addition to Asian could have given an advantage to Mr. Mamdani, who was born in Uganda and spent his earliest years there. 

In an interview on Thursday, Mr. Mamdani, 33, said he did not consider himself either Black or African American, but rather “an American who was born in Africa.” He said his answers on the college application were an attempt to represent his complex background given the limited choices before him, not to gain an upper hand in the admissions process. (He was not accepted at Columbia.) 

[…] 

“Even though these boxes are constraining, I wanted my college application to reflect who I was,” he added. 

While neither Mr. Mamdani nor Columbia University could provide the template for the application form the college used at that time, a copy of it was archived online. Mr. Mamdani said he filled out all of his college applications in the same way.  

It’s not going to sink Mamdani’s candidacy, but it’s yet another episode in which a leftist got exposed for pulling a racial hoax. 

