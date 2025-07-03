BREAKING: Speaker Johnson Says He Has the Votes to Advance Reconciliation Package; UPDATE: OBBB Advances

UPDATE: By a vote of 219-213, Speaker Mike Johnson rallied the GOP and the U.S. House finally advanced the One, Big, Beautiful Bill to debate.

🚨 BREAKING



Speaker Mike Johnson rallies the GOP and the U.S. House finally advances the One Big Beautiful Bill to debate with a vote of 219-213. — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 3, 2025

House gets past test vote to begin debate on the Big, Beautiful Bill. Vote was 219-213. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA). All holdouts or those who were noes voted yes. Massie was a yes. Flipped to no. Flipped back to yes. Debate is now on — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 3, 2025

***Original Story***

They caved. The holdouts in the House are finally doing what they should’ve done hours ago: vote to advance President Trump’s reconciliation bill. Speaker Mike Johnson announced around 2 a.m. EST that he had the votes to advance the bill. He reportedly had all the holdouts, plus some defections from the little agita crew that led to this night being unnecessarily complicated. The point is, we have the votes. The catch is it'll be hours before a final vote is held, and apparently, one Republican is still in his home state, and the holdout bloc won't cast their votes without him.

Johnson on the holdouts: We’re about to get those votes right now. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 3, 2025

Johnson says they’re “about to get those votes right now.” Expects final vote “by early morning” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 3, 2025

Johnson says he has the votes — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 3, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Speaker Johnson just said he "has the votes" to advance the Big Beautiful Bill



This comes after he just met with Burchett, Spartz, and Massie. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 3, 2025

NEWS -- The House GOP leadership says they will probably try to vote on the rule sometime in the next hour.



Passage of this bill will theoretically be sometime in the 5 a.m. neighborhood — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 3, 2025

A year ago, @RepSpartz argued that border security was our #1 national security issue.



Today, she is refusing to vote for the BBB to give the Trump administration the resources it needs to deport the aliens that crossed. https://t.co/QKtmrsYgYu — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 3, 2025

The drama over this legislation was ridiculous, and every Republican who harangued about deficit spending can shut up—just shut up.

As we wait, a cheat sheet for events needed to pass OBBBA in the House.



1. Pass this leadership (Foxx) amendment to the rule.

2. Pass the rule.

3. Debate the bill.

4. Pass the bill.



Dems can bring up other delay tactics after the rule is passed. But these are the key steps. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) July 2, 2025

This was a bill that aimed to extend tax cuts, kick illegals off Medicaid, and secure our border. It’s an immigration bill if you want to make another argument for it. And we had five clowns, Reps. Victoria Spartz (R-IN), Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), and Keith Self (R-TX) try to deliver a body blow to Trump.

Fitzpatrick was a ‘no’ over Ukraine war funding—I’m not kidding. He voted no and ran away like a scared wombat.

Also, it helps when the president starts making calls, too:

Fox confirms. Trump spoke to holdouts by phone early this morning — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 3, 2025

Anyway, nice work, Speaker Johnson. You filled in the gaps in the line and held it steady.

And Mr. Perry, hit the gas, man:

Multiple sources say GOP PA Rep Scott Perry went home to PA. They are waiting for him to return. The holdouts are unwilling to vote until he gets back. They will vote as a bloc — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 3, 2025

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated accordingly.