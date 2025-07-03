No Visas for Garbage Foreigners Who Hate Us
BREAKING: Speaker Johnson Says He Has the Votes to Advance Reconciliation Package; UPDATE: OBBB Advances

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 03, 2025 2:30 AM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

UPDATE: By a vote of 219-213, Speaker Mike Johnson rallied the GOP and the U.S. House finally advanced the One, Big, Beautiful Bill to debate.

***Original Story***

They caved. The holdouts in the House are finally doing what they should’ve done hours ago: vote to advance President Trump’s reconciliation bill. Speaker Mike Johnson announced around 2 a.m. EST that he had the votes to advance the bill. He reportedly had all the holdouts, plus some defections from the little agita crew that led to this night being unnecessarily complicated. The point is, we have the votes. The catch is it'll be hours before a final vote is held, and apparently, one Republican is still in his home state, and the holdout bloc won't cast their votes without him. 

The drama over this legislation was ridiculous, and every Republican who harangued about deficit spending can shut up—just shut up.  

This was a bill that aimed to extend tax cuts, kick illegals off Medicaid, and secure our border. It’s an immigration bill if you want to make another argument for it. And we had five clowns, Reps. Victoria Spartz (R-IN), Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), and Keith Self (R-TX) try to deliver a body blow to Trump. 

Fitzpatrick was a ‘no’ over Ukraine war funding—I’m not kidding. He voted no and ran away like a scared wombat. 

Also, it helps when the president starts making calls, too:

Anyway, nice work, Speaker Johnson. You filled in the gaps in the line and held it steady. 

And Mr. Perry, hit the gas, man:

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated accordingly.

