Sorry, Libs, GOP Support for Trump Is at an All-Time High
How Abrego Garcia Is Avoiding Deportation
Trump Just Torched a Narrative Tillis Peddled to Show His MAGA Bonafides
VIP
Tipping Point
The Secret Sauce That Made America
Smackdown 2025: Mamdani vs. Trump
Elon Musk Goes Off Again
To Stop Mamdani, Make Sliwa NYC Police Commissioner
America's Blindspot
Fireworks in SCOTUS End-of-Term Decisions
This Fourth of July Is Different. Here’s Why.
America Needs to Unlock the Full Potential of Main Street Manufacturing
Republicans Stand United Around President Trump's Iranian Strikes
The One Big Beautiful Bill and the Road to Restoration
Tipsheet

CNN's Liberal Killer Is Coming to Salem Media

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 02, 2025 7:47 AM
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

It’s not a thing, but let’s call this what it is: a slam-dunk free agency signing for Salem Media Group. You’ve heard him own liberals on CNN—he’s one of the few voices of reason on the notoriously anti-Trump network. Sure, others’ve done well in his absence, specifically on Abby Phillip’s show, but Mr. Scott Jennings is the top of the batting order, and he’s going to host a new show on weekdays starting on July 14 from 2 pm-3 pm EST on the Salem Radio Network -- right after the Charlie Kirk Show. The show will also be downloadable via the Salem Podcast Network (SPN).  

Advertisement

CNN’s liberal killer is animated.

“We’re going on offense,” he said. “Every day, I’ll take calls, interview big names, and take the fight directly to the liberal machine. It’s time to bust the narratives and bring back some plain old common sense.” 

So, for those reluctant to give CNN a ratings boost—and we don’t blame you—please tune into SRN to hear Mr. Jennings take a katana to the liberal narratives, some of which he doesn’t have an opportunity to do because he gets interrupted by his co-panelists when they know he’s about to obliterate their talking points.  

Most of the time, he doesn’t have to do much; he merely repeats what they say, and it’s wholly unspooled. Other times, Jennings exposes those on the panel who flat-out don’t follow the news: 

Recommended

USAID Is No More...and CNN Totally Melted Down Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Last, merely saying Trump had a great week is enough to send his CNN colleagues into a tizzy.

 He’s part of the Salem Empire now, where he roasts the Left’s shoddy policies at will.

Welcome, Mr. Jennings.  

Tags:

CNN CONSERVATISM LIBERAL MEDIA SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

USAID Is No More...and CNN Totally Melted Down Matt Vespa
Trump Just Torched a Narrative Tillis Peddled to Show His MAGA Bonafides Matt Vespa
How Abrego Garcia Is Avoiding Deportation Matt Vespa
Sorry, Libs, GOP Support for Trump Is at an All-Time High Matt Vespa
The Secret Sauce That Made America John Stossel
Schmitt Exposes Dem Misinformation, Confirms Trump’s BBB Cuts Medicaid for 1.4 Million Illegal Aliens Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

USAID Is No More...and CNN Totally Melted Down Matt Vespa
Advertisement