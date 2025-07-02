CNN's Liberal Killer Is Coming to Salem Media

It’s not a thing, but let’s call this what it is: a slam-dunk free agency signing for Salem Media Group. You’ve heard him own liberals on CNN—he’s one of the few voices of reason on the notoriously anti-Trump network. Sure, others’ve done well in his absence, specifically on Abby Phillip’s show, but Mr. Scott Jennings is the top of the batting order, and he’s going to host a new show on weekdays starting on July 14 from 2 pm-3 pm EST on the Salem Radio Network -- right after the Charlie Kirk Show. The show will also be downloadable via the Salem Podcast Network (SPN).

CNN’s liberal killer is animated.

“We’re going on offense,” he said. “Every day, I’ll take calls, interview big names, and take the fight directly to the liberal machine. It’s time to bust the narratives and bring back some plain old common sense.”

🔥 @ScottJenningsKY educates CLUELESS Paul Begala on CNN for fear-mongering on Trump's OBBB:



"This bill is a POLITICAL SUICIDE NOTE for the Republican Party!"



JENNINGS: "It was President Bill Clinton in the 90's who thought of work requirements..."



"If you wanna get up and go… pic.twitter.com/r06k2OfOmv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 1, 2025

Scott Jennings: We're cutting medicaid...for Democrat voters — Illegal aliens!



CNN Guest Paul Begala starts laughing psychotically when he realizes what Jennings is talking about! pic.twitter.com/irBxvFx7QF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 1, 2025

So, for those reluctant to give CNN a ratings boost—and we don’t blame you—please tune into SRN to hear Mr. Jennings take a katana to the liberal narratives, some of which he doesn’t have an opportunity to do because he gets interrupted by his co-panelists when they know he’s about to obliterate their talking points.

Most of the time, he doesn’t have to do much; he merely repeats what they say, and it’s wholly unspooled. Other times, Jennings exposes those on the panel who flat-out don’t follow the news:

🚨 LMAO! CNN liberal panelist gets community noted in real-time by Scott Jennings as she fails to realize Trump ENDED the Congo-Rwanda war.



PANELIST: "It's not done, it's not done!"



JENNINGS: "You didn't watch the news yesterday. They literally announced it in the Oval Office."… pic.twitter.com/2TvggqJM6N — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 28, 2025

Last, merely saying Trump had a great week is enough to send his CNN colleagues into a tizzy.

He’s part of the Salem Empire now, where he roasts the Left’s shoddy policies at will.

You can see the discomfort written all over these CNN panelists’ faces as @ScottJenningsKY rattles off Trump’s wins this week.



“Nope, we’re not tired of winning yet.”



• Supreme Court shot down “universal” injunctions that blocked Trump’s executive orders.

• Supreme Court also… pic.twitter.com/Ld7DJBDORP — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 28, 2025

Welcome, Mr. Jennings.