Trump's Reconciliation Package Makes Good on a Key Promise to Seniors

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 01, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It finally passed. The reconciliation passed the Senate after Vice President JD Vance broke the tie. There were three defections. The Senate went on a bit of a break this morning after an all-nighter on the bill. What was going to be a torturous process was made worse when Chuck Schumer (D-NY), being a total clown, forced those poor clerks to read the entire bill for 16 hours before starting the vote-a-rama. The Left's hysterics will be unbearable, but through the noise, there's a massive win within the package for those on Social Security: the lion's share of seniors living off this program won't have their benefits taxed.

During Trump’s first presidency, he vowed never to touch these programs. He made the same promise again in 2024. Under the 'One Big Beautiful Bill,' around 52 million seniors—88 percent of those receiving an income from this entitlement program—won’t pay any form of tax. 

Here's another fact: Joe Biden could never have accomplished this. 

The reconciliation package aimed to make the Trump tax cuts permanent, fund the immigration enforcement measures, and enact welfare reform measures. Some items were lost along the way, thanks to the Democrat Senate Parliamentarian, but this fight isn't over yet.

