Dem Senator Shows He's Illiterate on Elections Results and Iran Intelligence Reports

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) isn’t the person you want delivering these talking points, but who are we to stop our enemies from walking into the meatgrinder? If there’s one group of people who know exactly what’s not going on, it’s millionaire U.S. senators from Connecticut. There’s nothing to gain with Murphy, except solidifying the Democratic Party’s reputation as coastal, elitist, and wildly out-of-touch.

As the Senate debated the reconciliation package and conducted a vote-a-rama yesterday, Murphy attempted to criticize the GOP’s attachment to the legislation, which has its faults, as “cult-like.” Why is that, Chris? At its core, the bill seeks to make the Trump tax cuts permanent, fully fund Trump’s immigration enforcement agenda, and implement work requirements for social welfare programs. It’s not hard to see why the GOP is pushing for this bill. Also, you’re one to talk—Democrats were lock-step behind Harry Reid, and not only because he ruled that caucus with an iron fist.

🚨CHRIS MURPHY: It's "cult-like" if Republicans stay unified and pass President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill.



Democrats are DESPERATE! pic.twitter.com/L4InMIK0fj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 30, 2025

This is almost as laughable as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), a self-described democratic socialist who made a pilgrimage to the Soviet Union in the late 1980s, slamming the GOP as ‘Stalinist.’

Please, man, stop—we’ve all seen what happens when your people tend to break from the herd on a single issue. They’re ostracized like Themistocles of old.

He was asked about Zohran Mamdani, who Muphy thinks has the blueprint to win nationally. The Connecticut liberal has laughably tried to peddle the talking point that Operation Midnight Hammer, President Trump’s bombing raid on crucial Iranian nuclear sites, had no impact. He was forced to double down, but he looked like an idiot either way. He ran with the unreliable, low-confidence intelligence report that provided some padding for his narrative, which got bunker buster bombed in less than two days.

🚨 NEW — Senator Chris Murphy: Zohran Mamdani — A self-described Democratic Socialist — has an "economic message" that "is the future of the [Democratic] Party." pic.twitter.com/BWSbt5qYnV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 30, 2025

Sen. Chris Murphy says Democrats would “win a lot more elections” if they take on a socialist agenda like Zohran Mamdani



pic.twitter.com/yzMKBI8gBg — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 30, 2025

Mr. Murphy is illiterate on Iranian intelligence reports and election results.

Totally believable. Don’t believe the Israelis. Don’t believe IAEA. The CIA. Or the Iranians. Or the Joint Chiefs. Believe (checks notes) Chris. Murphy. https://t.co/Ve2byI2CDF — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 27, 2025

🚨TRUTH AIRED ON CNN, FINALLY — After spreading fake news: "It worked! It seems to have worked flawlessly!"



Total Trump vindication.



"I think from what I've seen, the 20,000 centrifuges...they are all completely destroyed. I am VERY CONFIDENT those centrifuges are GONE!"



In… pic.twitter.com/1ZIPhzzsMR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 26, 2025



