Idaho Firefighters Killed in Horrific Sniper Ambush Have Been Identified

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 30, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Two firefighters were killed Sunday when Wess Roley, 20, started a fire in the hills of Coeur d’Alene to lure first responders to the blaze. He then opened fire on the local fire department. This act of evil led to a shelter-in-place order being issued, as authorities didn’t know how many shooters were on the hill. Federal law enforcement joined the engagement. Later that evening, a dead man, identified as Roley, and a rifle were recovered near the scene of the attack. 

It’s unclear if Roley died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound or from injuries sustained when engaging with law enforcement. Later today, we learned the identity of the two firefighters who were senselessly gunned down by Roley (via NBC KHQ):

Fallen Battalion Chiefs John Morrison and Frank Harwood will return home Tuesday morning, according to a press release. 

A procession of emergency vehicles will leave the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office at 10:00 a.m. 

The motorcade will travel east on I-90 to the Sherman Avenue exit in Coeur d’Alene, then west on Sherman to 4th Street, and finally north to The English Funeral Chapel. 

The community is encouraged to safely line the route to pay their respects. 

The Kootenai County and Coeur d'Alene Fire Chiefs, Chris Way and Thomas Greif, identified the two slain firefighters in a press conference Monday. 

Rest in peace, Morrison and Harwood. Prayers for their families, too. 

Dave Tysdal was also critically injured in the attack.

