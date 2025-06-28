Justice Kagan's 2022 Remarks About National Injunctions Comes Back to Haunt Her

Democrats are reeling from the Supreme Court's decision in Trump v. CASA, Inc., where the Supreme Court curtailed the national injunction power of lower courts. For sure, liberals are going to find ways around, and they already are, but the judicial coup against the Trump administration took a severe blow. Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the opinion (via SCOTUSblog):

CNN's Elie Honig summarizes today's bottom line takeaway from the Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship.



"Right now, the presidency....forget about Donald Trump....the presidency is far more powerful than it was at 9:55 A.M. this morning. What this says is that district… pic.twitter.com/EppUhDpNak — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) June 27, 2025

Barrett acknowledged arguments that “the universal injunction ‘give[s] the Judiciary a powerful tool to check the Executive Branch.’ But federal courts do not exercise general oversight of the Executive Branch; they resolve cases and controversies consistent with the authority Congress has given them,” she emphasized. “When a court concludes that the Executive Branch has acted unlawfully, the answer is not for the court to exceed its power, too.”

Justice Kagan also dissented, but people rehashed her 2022 remarks on national injunctions, which were quite different from her opinion now. As CNN’s Scott Jennings noted, I wonder what changed.

Justice Kagan also opposed nationwide injunctions in 2022: "It just can't be right that one district judge can stop a nationwide policy in its tracks and leave it stuck for the years that it takes to go through a normal process."

.@JanCBS Crawford points out liberal Justice Kagan dissented in the universal injuctions case even though she's previously "expressed skepticism about nationwide injunctions when President Biden was in the White House" and calls out the dissenting opinion for talking about… pic.twitter.com/XdMwIVRwQ1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 27, 2025

I think we know. It has to do with some guy named President Donald J. Trump.