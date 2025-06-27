BRUTAL: Karoline Leavitt Bulldozes CNN Reporter Who Peddled Fake News About Trump's Strike...
In the End, Everyone Hated the Iranian Theocracy
VIP
CNN Is in Complete Defense Mode After Being Called Out for Errant Reporting...
Shock-and-Awe 'Midnight Hammer' Iran Strike Encapsulates Trump Doctrine
Broadcast Love Letters for Lisa Murkowski
The Zohran Mamdani Revolution
The Barista Proletariat Wins in New York
Frank Lloyd Wrong
Ted Cruz Shines Light on the Left’s Lawfare Machine Against American Energy
Assessments and Credibility
How China Is Engineering America’s Energy Surrender
Democrats and Their Media Allies Root Against America
Mayor Eric Adams Officially Launches Bid for Reelection As an Independent
Axios Mocked for Coverage on Trump Administration's Plans to Deport Abrego Garcia Once...
Tipsheet

Pew Research's 2024 Election Analysis Was Very Good for Donald Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 27, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald J. Trump and his supporters are maligned in the press and among liberal circles, which isn’t a shock. It only reinforces the now-confirmed critiques of the Democratic Party and liberal America writ large, which is that they’re insular, exclusionary, overeducated, wealthy, and overwhelmingly white. In other words, there aren’t enough of them to win national elections. The cope from the Left has been amazing since they know what we know about the 2024 election: Donald Trump has taken over the Obama coalition, which must keep lefties up at night. Through clenched teeth, all these clowns can do is say ‘Trump’s approval ratings are falling’ when the real ones know that’s pure fantasy. 

Advertisement

Even lefty Pew Research cannot deny that the Trump coalition and the Make America Great Again movement are diverse and virtually unbeatable. The Republican Party is not just the party of the middle class, but one for a multi-racial working class coalition. Immigrant citizens have swung to Trump now. The math doesn’t lie: Trump might have lost a little with white voters, but he’s doubled it with Latinos and tripled it with blacks. That alone is going to send liberals to the loony bin. Ryan Girdusky broke down the figures, which also include how support for Trump has changed across demographic groups between 2016 and 2024. There’s a lot of growth here, folks: 

Recommended

BRUTAL: Karoline Leavitt Bulldozes CNN Reporter Who Peddled Fake News About Trump's Strikes on Iran Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Now, the question is, can this coalition be transferable? No. I don’t think we can assume that, given how we’ve seen what happens when Trump isn’t on the ballot and Hillary Clinton’s blunder of thinking she could inherit the Obama voter blocs. That’s why I say to enjoy these times right now, because they won't happen again. Trump is unbeatable with these figures. Okay, maybe not invincible, since there are many ways to skin the electoral cat, but with the Democrats’ current crop of candidates, this would be a third-term landslide if possible. 

Advertisement

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BRUTAL: Karoline Leavitt Bulldozes CNN Reporter Who Peddled Fake News About Trump's Strikes on Iran Matt Vespa
In the End, Everyone Hated the Iranian Theocracy Victor Davis Hanson
'This Is Bulls**t': NSF Employees Protest HUD Relocation Abigail Johnson
Radical Leftist Congressman Doubles Down on Profanity-Laced Insults Against Stephen Miller Rebecca Downs
And With That Development, the GOP Should Fire the Dem Senate Parliamentarian Matt Vespa
Frank Lloyd Wrong Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

BRUTAL: Karoline Leavitt Bulldozes CNN Reporter Who Peddled Fake News About Trump's Strikes on Iran Matt Vespa
Advertisement