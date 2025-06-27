Pew Research's 2024 Election Analysis Was Very Good for Donald Trump

President Donald J. Trump and his supporters are maligned in the press and among liberal circles, which isn’t a shock. It only reinforces the now-confirmed critiques of the Democratic Party and liberal America writ large, which is that they’re insular, exclusionary, overeducated, wealthy, and overwhelmingly white. In other words, there aren’t enough of them to win national elections. The cope from the Left has been amazing since they know what we know about the 2024 election: Donald Trump has taken over the Obama coalition, which must keep lefties up at night. Through clenched teeth, all these clowns can do is say ‘Trump’s approval ratings are falling’ when the real ones know that’s pure fantasy.

Even lefty Pew Research cannot deny that the Trump coalition and the Make America Great Again movement are diverse and virtually unbeatable. The Republican Party is not just the party of the middle class, but one for a multi-racial working class coalition. Immigrant citizens have swung to Trump now. The math doesn’t lie: Trump might have lost a little with white voters, but he’s doubled it with Latinos and tripled it with blacks. That alone is going to send liberals to the loony bin. Ryan Girdusky broke down the figures, which also include how support for Trump has changed across demographic groups between 2016 and 2024. There’s a lot of growth here, folks:

15% of Biden 2020 voters didn't vote in 2024, 5% voted for Trump.



11% of Trump 2020 voters didn't vote in 2024, 3% voted for Harris.



14% of people who didn't vote in 2020 voted for Trump in 2024, 12% voted for Harris pic.twitter.com/HJpKU7qrOI — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 26, 2025

Trump's support growth among certain demographics 2016 to 2024:



Whites: +1 points

Blacks: +9

Latinos: +20

Asians: +10 (since 2020)



White men: -3

White women: +4

(since 2020)

Black men: +9

Black women: +5

Latino men: +11

Latino women: +13 pic.twitter.com/HZyy27Lcmu — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 26, 2025

Postgraduates: +4

College graduates: +5

Some College: +5

HS or less: +8



White w/ college: +5

White w/o college: 0



(since 2020)

Black w/ college: +8

Black w/o college: +7

Hispanic w/ college: +13

Hispanic w/o college: +11 pic.twitter.com/FauacxiJ0u — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 26, 2025

Since 2020:



Born in the USA: +2

Immigrants: +9



Among Immigrants:



White Immigrants: +14

Hispanics: +12

Asians: +9 pic.twitter.com/SA7iMOGtDP — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 26, 2025

Now, the question is, can this coalition be transferable? No. I don’t think we can assume that, given how we’ve seen what happens when Trump isn’t on the ballot and Hillary Clinton’s blunder of thinking she could inherit the Obama voter blocs. That’s why I say to enjoy these times right now, because they won't happen again. Trump is unbeatable with these figures. Okay, maybe not invincible, since there are many ways to skin the electoral cat, but with the Democrats’ current crop of candidates, this would be a third-term landslide if possible.