Notice Anything Odd About What This Dem Rep Said About Trump's Air Strikes on Iran?

Operation Midnight Hammer was a resounding success. It crippled Iran’s nuclear capabilities. It’s now a fact. With Israel securing total air supremacy, the odds of this being a successful military operation were significantly high. Our B-2 Bomber fleet carried out its run, delivered its target packages, and left. The Democrats’ reaction has been revolting or bordering on treasonous. Some sound as if they’re upset Iran, the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, lost its capacity to build nukes.

Isn’t that what we all wanted? They chirped about illegal wars, which fell flat because we all remember Obama’s wars. Then, they clung to this low-confidence, preliminary, and unreliable intelligence estimate that said the strikes did little to no damage to Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Yesterday, the real intelligence was released, and the Democrats, who would leak anything, which is why they can’t be trusted, were left to deal with the wreckage of their ill-timed, poorly constructed talking points that left some in a babbling mess.

Rep. Eugene Vindman (D-VA) said he was worried these strikes would—get this—drive Iran’s nuclear program underground. My man, where’s Fordow? What’s Fordow? It’s buried in a mountain, sir. It’s already underground because Tehran was trying to create nuclear weapons. It’s remarkable. The remarks are incredible in their ignorance:

🚨UNBELIEVABLE🚨



Democrat Eugene Vindman is concerned that Iran's nuclear program might "go underground."



It already was underground. That's why we used the bunker busters. pic.twitter.com/0nGTArAiqq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 26, 2025

Meanwhile, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) was left at a loss for words, which is ironic since the man had constructed numerous Twitter threads bashing Trump for the strikes, which no one read. It’s almost as if he was briefed, and a bunker buster obliterated all his little preconceptions. Also, Chris, you’re still lying. You hope these strikes set back Iran by a few months because that’s the hill you chose to die on; everyone who isn’t mentally braindead knows otherwise. You’re a cartoon, dude.

Coming out of a classified briefing with top Cabinet officials, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said it "still appears that we have only set back the Iranian nuclear program by a handful of months." pic.twitter.com/TNxp7gPfst — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 26, 2025

Hours after the strike you claimed that Iran was no where close to being able to build a nuclear bomb. Now they are only set back months? 🤡 pic.twitter.com/2bT6Xg2qfx — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 27, 2025

🚨TRUTH AIRED ON CNN, FINALLY — After spreading fake news: "It worked! It seems to have worked flawlessly!"



Total Trump vindication.



"I think from what I've seen, the 20,000 centrifuges...they are all completely destroyed. I am VERY CONFIDENT those centrifuges are GONE!"



In… pic.twitter.com/1ZIPhzzsMR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 26, 2025

To those who were ‘unimpressed’ or borderline gloating on a leak:



Operation Midnight Hammer worked.



I’ve been calling for and fully supported those strikes, and it made the world safer.



It should transcend partisan politics. pic.twitter.com/kzxAKRfgOi — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 26, 2025

Also, someone remind Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) that nothing he said here made sense.

One thing is clear from the all-Senators briefing on the Iran strikes:



The Trump admin has no coherent strategy. No end game. No plan.



That's why we need to enforce the War Powers Act, and the administration must provide answers. pic.twitter.com/eSFS9lkWVn — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 26, 2025

No plan? What do you mean? The war is over, Chuck. What we’re seeing is Democrats cheering for the bad guys, sad they got creamed because they want Trump and America to fail. Iran lost its nuclear capabilities. Normal Americans, patriotic Americans, are ecstatic over this. Only traitors are miserable.