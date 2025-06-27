Everything Conservatives Said About Joe Biden Got Exposed One Year Ago Today
A Former Intel Official Used Seven Words to Describe the Leaked Report on...
There's a Reason Why You Might Not Hear Much About Pew Research's 2024...
In the End, Everyone Hated the Iranian Theocracy
More Major Food Companies Embrace the MAHA Movement With Latest Announcements
DHS Highlights the 'Worst of the Worst - LA Edition'
VIP
Amid Sleeper Cell Threat, Here's How Many Iranian Nationals ICE Arrested in the...
Lawmakers Continue Investigating How the Gov't Is Addressing Drone Incursions on US Milita...
The Barista Proletariat Wins in New York
Frank Lloyd Wrong
Ted Cruz Shines Light on the Left’s Lawfare Machine Against American Energy
Assessments and Credibility
How China Is Engineering America’s Energy Surrender
Democrats and Their Media Allies Root Against America
Tipsheet

Notice Anything Odd About What This Dem Rep Said About Trump's Air Strikes on Iran?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 27, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Operation Midnight Hammer was a resounding success. It crippled Iran’s nuclear capabilities. It’s now a fact. With Israel securing total air supremacy, the odds of this being a successful military operation were significantly high. Our B-2 Bomber fleet carried out its run, delivered its target packages, and left. The Democrats’ reaction has been revolting or bordering on treasonous. Some sound as if they’re upset Iran, the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, lost its capacity to build nukes. 

Advertisement

Isn’t that what we all wanted? They chirped about illegal wars, which fell flat because we all remember Obama’s wars. Then, they clung to this low-confidence, preliminary, and unreliable intelligence estimate that said the strikes did little to no damage to Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Yesterday, the real intelligence was released, and the Democrats, who would leak anything, which is why they can’t be trusted, were left to deal with the wreckage of their ill-timed, poorly constructed talking points that left some in a babbling mess.  

Rep. Eugene Vindman (D-VA) said he was worried these strikes would—get this—drive Iran’s nuclear program underground. My man, where’s Fordow? What’s Fordow? It’s buried in a mountain, sir. It’s already underground because Tehran was trying to create nuclear weapons. It’s remarkable. The remarks are incredible in their ignorance:

Meanwhile, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) was left at a loss for words, which is ironic since the man had constructed numerous Twitter threads bashing Trump for the strikes, which no one read. It’s almost as if he was briefed, and a bunker buster obliterated all his little preconceptions. Also, Chris, you’re still lying. You hope these strikes set back Iran by a few months because that’s the hill you chose to die on; everyone who isn’t mentally braindead knows otherwise. You’re a cartoon, dude. 

Recommended

A Former Intel Official Used Seven Words to Describe the Leaked Report on Trump's Iran Strikes Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Also, someone remind Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) that nothing he said here made sense. 

Advertisement

No plan? What do you mean? The war is over, Chuck. What we’re seeing is Democrats cheering for the bad guys, sad they got creamed because they want Trump and America to fail. Iran lost its nuclear capabilities. Normal Americans, patriotic Americans, are ecstatic over this. Only traitors are miserable. 

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Former Intel Official Used Seven Words to Describe the Leaked Report on Trump's Iran Strikes Matt Vespa
There's a Reason Why You Might Not Hear Much About Pew Research's 2024 Election Analysis Matt Vespa
In the End, Everyone Hated the Iranian Theocracy Victor Davis Hanson
BRUTAL: Karoline Leavitt Bulldozes CNN Reporter Who Peddled Fake News About Trump's Strikes on Iran Matt Vespa
Everything Conservatives Said About Joe Biden Got Exposed One Year Ago Today Matt Vespa
Radical Leftist Congressman Doubles Down on Profanity-Laced Insults Against Stephen Miller Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Former Intel Official Used Seven Words to Describe the Leaked Report on Trump's Iran Strikes Matt Vespa
Advertisement