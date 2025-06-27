VIP
John Fetterman's Remarks About the Dem Candidate for NYC Mayor Hit the Bullseye

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 27, 2025 9:00 PM
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is back to angering progressives and far-left loons, making some not-so-flattering remarks about New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Mamdani bested former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, showing that the left isn’t willing to moderate or become less crazy.

Instead, they’re doubling down on defund the police antics, pro-Hamas theatrics, and hardcore socialist programs, like government-run grocery stores. All the worst people are supporting this candidacy.

The Pennsylvania liberal’s observation about Mamdani’s win was as such: it’s Christmas in July for the GOP.

Mamdani’s agenda action item list is one of serial failure. We’ve tried most of these ideas, though it was in a nation we used to call the Soviet Union. Even New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is rather cool about Mamdani, not thrilled with his "soak the rich" policy—a rare "W" for Hochul. Eric Adams is the city’s best hope to keep the Big Apple from going off the rails.

