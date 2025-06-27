John Fetterman's Remarks About the Dem Candidate for NYC Mayor Hit the Bullseye

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is back to angering progressives and far-left loons, making some not-so-flattering remarks about New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Mamdani bested former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, showing that the left isn’t willing to moderate or become less crazy.

Advertisement

Instead, they’re doubling down on defund the police antics, pro-Hamas theatrics, and hardcore socialist programs, like government-run grocery stores. All the worst people are supporting this candidacy.

I asked this New Yorker who she wants for mayor.



-"I voted for Mamdani"



-"He's a socialist, do you think socialisim can work?"



-"No."



👍 pic.twitter.com/boyyPEYTDV — Nate Friedman (@NateFriedman97) June 24, 2025

The Pennsylvania liberal’s observation about Mamdani’s win was as such: it’s Christmas in July for the GOP.

John Fetterman reacts to Mamdani’s success in NYC: “I’d describe it as Christmas in July for the GOP” — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) June 25, 2025

Sen. John Fetterman reacts to socialist Mamdani's win in NYC: “I’d describe it as Christmas in July for the GOP” — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) June 25, 2025

Here we go. Zohran proposing taxing people more based on race. Specifically white people.



Love that this man is going to represent Democrats nationally in the public mind. This is going to go well. pic.twitter.com/rLt0koykx6 — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) June 27, 2025

Mamdani’s agenda action item list is one of serial failure. We’ve tried most of these ideas, though it was in a nation we used to call the Soviet Union. Even New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is rather cool about Mamdani, not thrilled with his "soak the rich" policy—a rare "W" for Hochul. Eric Adams is the city’s best hope to keep the Big Apple from going off the rails.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she’s not ready to back socialist Zohran Mamdani for NYC mayor yet — slamming his plan to tax the rich — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) June 26, 2025

We’ve gone from tax the rich to tax the white. https://t.co/F1rsW39P76 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) June 27, 2025