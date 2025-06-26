Top Dem Answered Questions About NYC's Lunatic Mayoral Candidate in Predictable Fashion

Zohran Mamdani is the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City. He might as well be called the black death, because the city is going to be destroyed by this man who wants to dismantle the police, abolish prisons, and have grocery chains be government-run. Those are some of the top items, but it’s a left-wing agenda that will not go unnoticed. It’s also bound to be a public relations nightmare, as many see this as the Democrats’ doubling down on abjectly terrible positions on public policy. Today, New York. Tomorrow, the nation and the worst people will be happy about this candidacy.

What does New York liberal, and leader of House Democrats, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), think about last night’s primary results? We don’t know because when he was asked, he decided to attack Donald Trump again, listing the DNC-approved talking points that are laughably out of date. The irony is that MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough pitched a good question to Jeffries: Does Mamdani have the qualities he wants Democratic candidates to exhibit in 2026?

Jeffries: Donald Trump…bad.

LMAO: Scarborough asks Hakeem Jeffries if Mamdani’s extreme ideology is a model for Democrat candidates in 2026.



Jeffries’ answer?



Orange Man Bad.



😂 pic.twitter.com/jDhEaBL7xq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2025

The answer is that Jeffries probably thinks most of Mandani’s positions make this party unelectable, but it’s bash Trump until the sun goes down. The economy isn’t in free fall, the tariffs have not increased the cost of goods, and Trump’s poll numbers aren’t declining.

Read stuff that isn’t from CNN, Democrats.