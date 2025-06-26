Wow: Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court Hands Dems a Major Defeat on Congressional Maps
Where's Ayatollah Khamenei?
Pete Hegseth Dropped a Bunker Buster on the Fake News Media This Morning
Republicans Just Found Their Perfect Democrat Boogeyman
Iran's Supreme Leader Just Issued the Most Delusional Statement Ever
50 Cent Offers to Pay for Zohran Mamdani to Leave New York After...
After Operation Rising Lion, Khamenei’s Regime Turns Its Guns Inward
Planned Parenthood Takes Major Hit After SCOTUS Ruling
Cammack's Offices Evacuated Over Death Threats. Here's the Report That Triggered Pro-Abort...
Democrats Rush to Support LaMonica McIver As She Pleads 'Not Guilty'
VIP
A Democrat State Rep. Was Caught Shoplifting. Here's the Catch.
Michelle Obama Addresses Those Divorce Rumors Again
Trump's Triumphs
Here’s Why Hegseth Tore Into the Fake News Media This Week
Tipsheet

CNN Hosts Busted for Lying As They Defend Their Fake News Reporting on Trump's Iran Strikes

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 26, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

God, this network sucks. If only they admit they hate Donald Trump and the Republican Party, they can get past this wildly entertaining drubbing from the president and his officials. It’s okay to be biased, CNN. We’re biased as hell here at Townhall—you know what you’re getting. The Guardian is the same way: it’s an unabashed left-wing newspaper, and they make no effort to hide it.

Advertisement

After CNN’s reporting was sent through the shredder on the Iran air strikes—they claimed it did little to no damage to its nuclear program—the final assessment showed what we’ve known since the night Operation Midnight Hammer was executed, which is that Trump’s strikes did severely degrade the nation’s nuclear capabilities. CNN peddled this shoddy report, which originated from a low-confidence and top-secret document leaked to the press. Trump slammed it. CNN circled the wagons and looked even more mentally challenged. In truth, the mission was a resounding success:

When it comes to our military, never doubt it, especially with weapons systems that can only be delivered by us. And yes, in a way, these legacy media clowns are denigrating the service of the pilot who executed this epic mission. After Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth torched the media this morning for their fake news antics, CNN hosts Kate Bolduan and Sara Sider doubled down, saying that everything the secretary said about the report was included in their fake news story about the strikes. Well, no. CNN won’t apologize, so with help from our friends at Newsbusters, specifically Mr. Nicholas Fondacaro, we will do it for them. They claim they said this story was based on an intelligence report with low confidence and preliminary information. Natasha Bertrand, who filed this story, said no such thing in her initial appearance:

Recommended

Wow: Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court Hands Dems a Major Defeat on Congressional Maps Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Oh, the cope is fantastic:

Advertisement

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wow: Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court Hands Dems a Major Defeat on Congressional Maps Matt Vespa
Pete Hegseth Dropped a Bunker Buster on the Fake News Media This Morning Matt Vespa
Iran's Supreme Leader Just Issued the Most Delusional Statement Ever Jeff Charles
The Democrat Theater Kids Are Playing to an Empty House Kurt Schlichter
After Operation Rising Lion, Khamenei’s Regime Turns Its Guns Inward Dmitri Bolt
Trump's Triumphs Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Wow: Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court Hands Dems a Major Defeat on Congressional Maps Matt Vespa
Advertisement