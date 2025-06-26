CNN Hosts Busted for Lying As They Defend Their Fake News Reporting on Trump's Iran Strikes

God, this network sucks. If only they admit they hate Donald Trump and the Republican Party, they can get past this wildly entertaining drubbing from the president and his officials. It’s okay to be biased, CNN. We’re biased as hell here at Townhall—you know what you’re getting. The Guardian is the same way: it’s an unabashed left-wing newspaper, and they make no effort to hide it.

After CNN’s reporting was sent through the shredder on the Iran air strikes—they claimed it did little to no damage to its nuclear program—the final assessment showed what we’ve known since the night Operation Midnight Hammer was executed, which is that Trump’s strikes did severely degrade the nation’s nuclear capabilities. CNN peddled this shoddy report, which originated from a low-confidence and top-secret document leaked to the press. Trump slammed it. CNN circled the wagons and looked even more mentally challenged. In truth, the mission was a resounding success:

🚨TRUTH AIRED ON CNN, FINALLY — After spreading fake news: "It worked! It seems to have worked flawlessly!"



Total Trump vindication.



"I think from what I've seen, the 20,000 centrifuges...they are all completely destroyed. I am VERY CONFIDENT those centrifuges are GONE!"



In… pic.twitter.com/1ZIPhzzsMR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 26, 2025

When it comes to our military, never doubt it, especially with weapons systems that can only be delivered by us. And yes, in a way, these legacy media clowns are denigrating the service of the pilot who executed this epic mission. After Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth torched the media this morning for their fake news antics, CNN hosts Kate Bolduan and Sara Sider doubled down, saying that everything the secretary said about the report was included in their fake news story about the strikes. Well, no. CNN won’t apologize, so with help from our friends at Newsbusters, specifically Mr. Nicholas Fondacaro, we will do it for them. They claim they said this story was based on an intelligence report with low confidence and preliminary information. Natasha Bertrand, who filed this story, said no such thing in her initial appearance:

WATCH CNN LIE

CNN "journalists" parrot each other as they falsely claim Natasha Bertrand's initial reporting the Iran strike leak included the facts that it was a "low confidence" and "preliminary" report.

Kate Bolduan proclaims: "...about it being low confidence. CNN reported on… pic.twitter.com/aKDMF4CXs1 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 26, 2025

Those words don't appear in any version of the article until Wednesday afternoon when they quote Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's criticisms of the assessment: "Hegseth, who is also at the NATO summit, said Wednesday the assessment was 'a top secret report; it was preliminary; it… — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 26, 2025

This initial on-air report from Bertrand happened on Tuesday afternoon — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 26, 2025

Oh, the cope is fantastic:

CNN's Chyron Boy is BACK.



In CNN's world, you are NOT ALLOWED to question ANYTHING they say! pic.twitter.com/7AnVqm5snU — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 26, 2025

🚨CNN's Brian Stelter: "This is a very complex matter...CNN did not report that this mission was a failure...! We just don't know all the facts yet." pic.twitter.com/q4dKcdkFEf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 26, 2025