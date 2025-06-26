And With That Development, the GOP Should Fire the Dem Senate Parliamentarian
Here's What the Trump Administration Plans to Do Once Kilmar Abrego Garcia Is...
They Strip-Searched, Shackled, and Detained This Grandmother – They Had the Wrong Suspect
VIP
CNN Is in Complete Defense Mode After Being Called Out for Errant Reporting...
Precision Over Panic: Never Underestimate American Lethality
Another Company Chooses to Invest Stateside
China Plays Dirty in Rare-Earth Magnet Trade
Mayor Eric Adams Officially Launches Bid for Reelection As an Independent
Axios Mocked for Coverage on Trump Administration's Plans to Deport Abrego Garcia Once...
Radical Leftist Congressman Doubles Down on Profanity-Laced Insults Against Stephen Miller
VIP
New Poll Gives Swing State Governor Some Bad News
Unmasked: Former High-Ranking NYS Employee Indicted for COVID-19 PPE Fraud
'This Is Bulls**t': NSF Employees Protest HUD Relocation
Homan Won’t Let Far-Leftist Running for NYC Mayor Keep ICE Away
Tipsheet

BRUTAL: Karoline Leavitt Bulldozes CNN Reporter Who Peddled Fake News About Trump's Strikes on Iran

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 26, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Give it time, folks. That should be the mantra. Whenever the liberal media says they have something damning about President Trump or claim to have leaked intelligence reports that undermine the brilliant execution of Operation Midnight Hammer, the air strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities, just give it time—it’s bound to implode like the OceanGate submersible.  

Advertisement

After key Iranian nuke sites were struck by our B-2 Bomber fleet last weekend, CNN’s Natasha Bertrand decided to run with an unreliable low-confidence intelligence report claiming that no damage was done to Iran’s nuclear program. Its facially untrue. It’s also a top-secret document which means which ever Gen Z congressional staffer who leaked it is going to jail soon. The FBI is investigating. 

Today, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took a dagger to CNN and its reporter, noting that she’s pushed the Russian collusion hoax and said that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation. She claimed COVID wasn’t from a lab leak and pushed the loser and suckers hoax of 2020. There are others, but it was a well-executed strike on the media again from an administration that never fails to embarrass this miserable and corrupt industry. 

Recommended

And With That Development, the GOP Should Fire the Dem Senate Parliamentarian Matt Vespa
Advertisement

CNN was sent reeling after actual intelligence showed that the strikes all but ended Iran's nuclear program.

Advertisement

Tags:

IRAN LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And With That Development, the GOP Should Fire the Dem Senate Parliamentarian Matt Vespa
Radical Leftist Congressman Doubles Down on Profanity-Laced Insults Against Stephen Miller Rebecca Downs
'This Is Bulls**t': NSF Employees Protest HUD Relocation Abigail Johnson
Help New York City Kill Itself Derek Hunter
Pete Hegseth Dropped a Bunker Buster on the Fake News Media This Morning Matt Vespa
They Strip-Searched, Shackled, and Detained This Grandmother – They Had the Wrong Suspect Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

And With That Development, the GOP Should Fire the Dem Senate Parliamentarian Matt Vespa
Advertisement