BRUTAL: Karoline Leavitt Bulldozes CNN Reporter Who Peddled Fake News About Trump's Strikes on Iran

Give it time, folks. That should be the mantra. Whenever the liberal media says they have something damning about President Trump or claim to have leaked intelligence reports that undermine the brilliant execution of Operation Midnight Hammer, the air strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities, just give it time—it’s bound to implode like the OceanGate submersible.

Advertisement

🚨FAKE NEWS CNN STRIKES AGAIN:



This alleged "assessment" is flat-out wrong and was classified as "top secret" but was still leaked to CNN by an anonymous, low-level loser in the intelligence community.



The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 24, 2025

After key Iranian nuke sites were struck by our B-2 Bomber fleet last weekend, CNN’s Natasha Bertrand decided to run with an unreliable low-confidence intelligence report claiming that no damage was done to Iran’s nuclear program. Its facially untrue. It’s also a top-secret document which means which ever Gen Z congressional staffer who leaked it is going to jail soon. The FBI is investigating.

Today, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took a dagger to CNN and its reporter, noting that she’s pushed the Russian collusion hoax and said that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation. She claimed COVID wasn’t from a lab leak and pushed the loser and suckers hoax of 2020. There are others, but it was a well-executed strike on the media again from an administration that never fails to embarrass this miserable and corrupt industry.

🚨WOW — @PressSec absolutely obliterates this Fake News CNN reporter after she leaked false intelligence about the strikes.



The reporter in question? Natasha Bertrand — a repeat offender when it comes to pushing disinformation:



- Claimed the Hunter Biden laptop story was… pic.twitter.com/jFYWkqdyUx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 26, 2025

.@PressSec listed @NatashaBertrand's reporting failures, explaining the President's call for her firing.



Journalism differs from Natasha's work.



Karoline highlighted:



- Hunter Biden laptop (2020): Falsely claimed Russian disinformation.

- COVID origins (2020): Falsely ruled… pic.twitter.com/uAuTHMvsex — Media Lies (@MediasLies) June 26, 2025

CNN was sent reeling after actual intelligence showed that the strikes all but ended Iran's nuclear program.

📢@guypbenson SLAMS the mainstream media's reporting of the US strikes on Iran: DO A COMMON SENSE CHECK!



"If you're a journalist...do a common sense check in your mind...The Israelis have had air superiority for 2 weeks over Iran...The US comes in with this extraordinary unique… pic.twitter.com/5nMUhtNdPB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 26, 2025

Advertisement

🚨TRUTH AIRED ON CNN, FINALLY — After spreading fake news: "It worked! It seems to have worked flawlessly!"



Total Trump vindication.



"I think from what I've seen, the 20,000 centrifuges...they are all completely destroyed. I am VERY CONFIDENT those centrifuges are GONE!"



In… pic.twitter.com/1ZIPhzzsMR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 26, 2025