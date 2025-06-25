Trump Gets Big Praise and New Commitments From NATO
Watch What This Mamdani Supporter Says When Asked If She Feels Socialism Can Work in NYC

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 25, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File and Vincent Alban/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File

New York City is about to make a hard left turn, and the Big Apple is on track to become a total hellhole. The city is likely to elect a Muslim socialist who understands why the 9/1 attacks happened. Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani bested former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in last night’s mayoral primary. The man is not a fan of cops, wants the government to run grocery stores, and a host of other programs that will require more taxes on a base that’s already started to flee the city.  

This clip perfectly explains why Times Square will become the Bakara Market. A female voter who is a Mamdani supporter was asked if she thinks socialism can work in New York City, to which she responded “no.” Well, lady, what the hell:

Also, a lot of far-left clowns whose rent is paid by their parents, who’ve taken over Brooklyn, can be thanked for the city’s destruction: 

I’m at a loss. 

