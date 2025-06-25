Watch What This Mamdani Supporter Says When Asked If She Feels Socialism Can Work in NYC

New York City is about to make a hard left turn, and the Big Apple is on track to become a total hellhole. The city is likely to elect a Muslim socialist who understands why the 9/1 attacks happened. Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani bested former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in last night’s mayoral primary. The man is not a fan of cops, wants the government to run grocery stores, and a host of other programs that will require more taxes on a base that’s already started to flee the city.
June 25, 2025
Mamdani in orange, Cuomo in blue.— Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) June 25, 2025
Roughly... Mamdani winning the white precincts, Cuomo winning the black and Hispanic precincts. pic.twitter.com/W0b4Uf2MXo
New York City just voted for a guy who said he understands why 9/11 happened.— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 25, 2025
Let that sink in…
Took less than 25 years to go from 9/11 to electing a commie jihadi apologist. Just mindboggling.— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 25, 2025
This clip perfectly explains why Times Square will become the Bakara Market. A female voter who is a Mamdani supporter was asked if she thinks socialism can work in New York City, to which she responded “no.” Well, lady, what the hell:
I asked this New Yorker who she wants for mayor.— Nate Friedman (@NateFriedman97) June 24, 2025
-"I voted for Mamdani"
-"He's a socialist, do you think socialisim can work?"
-"No."
👍 pic.twitter.com/boyyPEYTDV
Also, a lot of far-left clowns whose rent is paid by their parents, who’ve taken over Brooklyn, can be thanked for the city’s destruction:
People are asking me how NYC changed so much, because the areas in black have become a sponge for all the most progressive people in other states.— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 25, 2025
You have 6 genders and blue hair… why stay in Kentucky, Ohio, or Florida… come here and have your parents pay your rent. pic.twitter.com/6X4ckHwo1L
Me watching NYC pick a commie to be their next Mayor.pic.twitter.com/89Ft79SUkS— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 25, 2025
Arthur Aidala made Joy Reid look very dumb here.— Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) June 25, 2025
Zohran Mamdani will be a disaster for New York City. pic.twitter.com/vEs8b2470y
America, meet New York City’s Democrat Nominee for Mayor. pic.twitter.com/yDDyzBMtun— America (@america) June 25, 2025
