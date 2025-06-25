The Democrat Theater Kids Are Playing to an Empty House
Jake Tapper's Remarks About Trump and the Leaked Intel Report Are Just Shameless

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 25, 2025 10:45 PM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Have we entered the Twilight Zone again? If CNN wants to beat its reputation as a fake news cesspool, it can start by whipping its atrocious reporters instead of offering them laurels. Operation Midnight Hammer crippled Iran’s nuclear ambitions. It was a precision strike from our B-2 bomber fleet executed with near-total secrecy. There were no leaks, so please tell me how, in less than 36 hours, we have an intelligence report noting that these strikes were virtually ineffective. Well, it was leaked, and CNN opted to use a low-confidence, top-secret report to peddle a narrative that downplayed this remarkable military achievement for obvious political reasons. 

It was quickly slapped down, and the FBI is now on a leaker hunt. As the network faces humiliation again, CNN has circled the wagons around the reporter, Natasha Bertrand, a Russian collusion hoax peddler and, more infamously, one who said that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation.  

Then Jake Tapper says, "Our job is to demand facts and answers, instead of just taking a President's word for it."

Wait a minute—am I in a time loop? This man just wrote a book about how the legacy media, CNN especially, did exactly that regarding reports about Joe Biden’s mental decline. He co-wrote a book about this cover-up within the Biden White House about the mental health of the former president. The media did take a Democratic president’s word for it, which is precisely why these remarks are equally entertaining and shameless.

NATO Secretary-General Did Not Just Say That to Trump Matt Vespa
Just truly amazing stuff. 

